Flora hands Westwood region loss

BLYTHEWOOD — Despite a defensive effort that held A.C. Flora under 300 total yards, Westwood couldn’t overcome the Falcons’ ground game, falling 28-7 in a Region 4-AAAA matchup on Friday night.
Flora (3-6, 2-2) built its lead steadily throughout the night, building a 28-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Westwood’s offense struggled to generate consistent momentum, totaling 161 yards on the night. Sophomore quarterback K. Dopson completed 11 of 24 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, while adding 13 rushing yards on 15 carries.
The Redhawks (0-9) avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter. Dopson had an 11-completion passing night that saw targets spread among six different receivers.
Westwood will look to close out its season Friday when the Redhawks travel to Richland Northeast (2-7) for the regular-season finale. Both teams seek their first region victory of the year.