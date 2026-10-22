Free Pilates class at Doko Meadows Park on Oct. 24

BLYTHEWOOD — Community members are invited to enjoy the crisp autumn air and try out Pilates during a free outdoor mat class scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. in Doko Meadows Park.

Attendees should bring their own workout mat, plenty of water, and a friend to join in the fun All fitness levels are welcome. Participation is free and open to the public.

The event is presented by Kristie Oswald of Home Advantage Realty, Club Pilates, and the Town of Blythewood.

Doko Meadows Park is located at 171 Langford Road in Blythewood.