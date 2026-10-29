Global supplier Brose Sitech coming to Blythewood

Rendering of Brose Sitech at Scout Motors Supplier Park. | Provided by Scout Motors Inc.

BLYTHEWOOD – Brose Sitech, a global supplier of complete seating systems for the automotive industry, is expanding its international footprint with a new manufacturing location in Blythewood. The site is currently under development in the Scout Motors Supplier Park.

The investment is expected to create nearly 330 jobs and establish the company’s first manufacturing workforce in the United States.

At the new location, Brose Sitech will produce complete seating systems for the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck. By establishing operations directly within the supplier park, the company will be located in proximity to its customer’s vehicle production.

The Blythewood facility will be complemented by the company’s Detroit-area operations, which provide central functions including sales, program management, engineering, purchasing, finance and human resources.

The production facility is designed to support just-in-time delivery, efficient logistics and close coordination between customer and supplier, according to company officials who said this proximity will enable Brose Sitech to respond directly to production requirements while supporting a reliable and efficient supply chain.

“Establishing our first manufacturing location in the United States is an important milestone for Brose Sitech,” said Juan-Carlos Kieler, Executive Vice President Brose Sitech Columbia Inc. “With our new production facility in Blythewood, we are bringing our expertise in complete seating systems closer to our customer while laying the foundation for Brose Sitech’s long-term development in North America.

“When we announced we would build an on-site Supplier Park at the Scout Motors Production Center last year, we promised it would lead to even more jobs, investment, and economic prosperity in Blythewood and South Carolina. This announcement represents the beginning of that promise being fulfilled. We’re proud to partner with Brose Sitech to create more opportunities to further strengthen the local automotive supply chain,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors.

The Blythewood facility will combine Brose Sitech’s experience in complete seating systems with modern manufacturing processes and a locally based workforce, Keogh said

“We are excited to establish Brose Sitech in Blythewood and become part of the local community,” said Chad Nelson, Plant Manager. “Building a new production facility from the ground up gives us the opportunity to create a strong team and culture from day one,” he said. “We’re looking for people who want to grow with us and help build the future of Brose Sitech in the United States.”