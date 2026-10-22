Homebuyer workshop set for Oct. 28

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County residents looking to purchase a home, repair an existing property, or explore state housing assistance are invited to an informational workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Hosted by the Fairfield County Legislative Delegation in partnership with SC Housing, the session will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fairfield Middle School, located at 728 U.S. Highway 321 Bypass S. in Winnsboro.

The presentation is designed to demystify the home-buying process and connect residents with state and federal resources that make homeownership more affordable. Representatives will outline down payment assistance programs, favorable financing options, and grant opportunities tailored for first-time buyers and rural communities.

Featured initiatives will include:

The SC Housing Homebuyer Program and Palmetto Home Advantage, providing competitive mortgage options and down payment assistance.

The County First Initiative and the First-Generation Homebuyer Program, aimed at expanding homeownership opportunities in underserved and rural areas.

Palmetto Heroes, which offers specialized lending discounts and down payment grants for educators, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, healthcare workers, and military veterans.

Specialized assistance for families with disabilities, Housing Choice Voucher homeownership options, and housing preservation and disaster assistance programs.

The event is free and open to all county residents, whether they are actively house hunting or simply planning for the future.

For more information, contact the Fairfield County Legislative Delegation office at (803) 815-4037 (available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.) or by email at fc.delegation@fairfield.sc.gov.