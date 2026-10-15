Hoof & Paw’s ‘Tails on Trails’ 5K set for Sunday

RIDGEWAY – This Sunday, runners and walkers from across the Midlands will head into the Ridgeway countryside for an afternoon of fresh air, scenic trails, and support for local animal rescue efforts.

The inaugural “Tails on Trails” 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society, takes place Sunday, Oct. 18, at The Farm at Ridgeway. The 3.1-mile course winds through private farmland, guiding participants along rustic dirt lanes and paved stretches before sending them across a picturesque covered wooden bridge on the way to the finish line.

While course safety rules mean four-legged family members cannot run the race itself, organizers warmly encourage well-behaved, leashed dogs to join spectators along the route to form a sideline cheer squad.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., with the race officially stepping off at 2 p.m.

Beyond race splits and fall personal records, the event is designed to fuel Hoof and Paw’s quiet, lifesaving mission across Fairfield County and the Midlands.

Founded in 2012 by five local animal advocates gathered around a kitchen table, the nonprofit has grown into one of South Carolina’s most vital grassroots animal welfare networks. Today, Hoof and Paw funds more than 1,000 spay and neuter procedures each year, pays for medical care when shelter dogs test positive for heartworms, and advocates in court during animal cruelty investigations.

Through its senior outreach program, volunteers also deliver pet food directly to elderly and disabled residents, ensuring struggling seniors never face the heartbreaking choice between feeding themselves and surrendering their companion animals. Every registration fee from Sunday’s race feeds directly back into that network of care.

Competitive runners will have plenty of motivation on the course: awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, as well as the top three runners across eight age brackets ranging from 14-and-under to 70-and-over.

Registration is $40 leading up to the race and on event day. Race-day registration will open on-site at The Farm at 1 p.m., and advance packet pickup is available at Strictly Running (2515 Devine St., Columbia).

Whether you’re aiming for a fast 5K time or simply want to take a leisurely Sunday stroll across scenic farmland for a worthy cause, every step supports vulnerable animals across the region.

To register online, visit StrictlyRunning.com (Race ID: 4833). To learn more about Hoof and Paw’s programs or to make a donation, visit HoofandPaw.org. The Farm is located at 3248 US-21 in Ridgeway.