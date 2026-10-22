Letter: A Path Less Traveled?

After reading the September 24 article about the court’s decision to side with the property owner in Jenkinsville over a road closure, I felt compelled to share my concerns. I am a Jenkinsville resident and familiar with that road. Not only has the road been there for decades but offers the safest route to the properties that share access to it.

The history of the area was found in the original article, so I won’t spend too much time on that subject. It once belonged to a single family, and originally there were no roads, so one was created. Respectfully, I understand that the current property owner does not have to abide by the laws of past landowners. Cutting off a road because it extends his land is his right. What matters is the alternative. Who is responsible for supplying the residents with a safe roadway? The article also mentioned the homeowner provided a new route. It did not mention the quality.

I visited the location and observed the route. It did not appear suitable for a vehicle. If I had to describe this roadway, it’s more suitable for dirt biking, off-roading, or a footpath. Another challenge is this new road lies beyond the city limits, and maintenance will not be scheduled. The law settled this case in the neighbor’s favor in September, but the provisions to ensure residents are not hindered or harmed on the path remain unsettled. Who will claim the responsibility for ensuring this new road is etched out on a map to avoid further closures, and that it is safe for its residents – the neighbor? The courts? The city?

I urge the appropriate officials, parties, or legal authorities to investigate the alternative route. In my opinion, the road should be paved and the city limit should be extended to maintain it stays clear. A property rights decision should not come at the expense of public safety.

Aneesah Gilbert

Jenkinsville