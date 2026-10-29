Letter: Get Involved; Be a Better Citizen

This election year is a great reminder that we, as citizens in America, have numerous opportunities to enhance our civic engagement to be better citizens and, if we desire, build a community-focused profile for a potential political office campaign.

Here are some of the many ways to get involved and become a better citizen:

Volunteer with local organizations such as animal shelters, senior support organizations, civic clubs, youth programs, schools, food banks, and farmers markets.

Attend and speak-up at local public government meetings and town halls.

Join or establish a local advocacy or watchdog group that addresses specific issues, including zoning, healthcare, public safety, economic development, child and senior welfare, recreation, environmental concerns, government efficiency and effectiveness, smart growth, housing, animal welfare, and issues of fairness and corruption.

Become an active member of a local government or non-profit advisory board or committee.

Write letters to the editor of the local newspaper to share your observations. Engage with the community on social media platforms.

By participating in the local political processes, you not only help shape decisions that affect you and your neighbors, but also contribute to a stronger democracy by encouraging all voices. Of course, always do your homework before voting and then VOTE.

Your involvement is an investment in the well-being of your community and the greater good of society. Start today. Your participation truly matters.

Randy Bright

Ridgeway