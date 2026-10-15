Marthan Road bridge closing Oct. 19 for repairs

COLUMBIA – Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, the Marthan Road bridge over Interstate 77 will be closed to all traffic for scheduled bridge deck maintenance, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced.

The work on the bridge (S-40-1437) is expected to last through the workweek. Weather permitting, SCDOT plans to wrap up repairs and reopen the crossing by Friday, Oct. 23.

A posted detour will guide traffic around the closure. Motorists traveling between Wilson Boulevard and Farrow Road are advised to use North Pine Road as an alternate route.

Transportation officials urge drivers to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone and around repair crews.