“Masters with a Twist” show set for Oct. 9

WINNSBORO – If you have always admired work by one of the great masters like Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Picasso or others, a unique art exhibition and sale hosted by the Fairfield County Arts Council might be your chance to own an interpretation of one of those masters.

A fall juried exhibition entitled “Masters with a Twist” will feature local and regional artists working in various mediums as they explore interpretations of works created by the great masters.

Judy Bolton Jarrett will be the juror for the exhibition.

Jarret is a distinguished American artist renowned for her vibrant paintings that explore color, design and innovative techniques. After earning her degree from Presbyterian College in 1963, she dedicated 21 years teaching English before transitioning to a full-time art career in 1986. In 1990, she established the ArtCan Studio & Gallery in Chapin, South Carolina housed in a historic 1908 bank building.

Jarrett’s work is featured in collections worldwide, and she holds signature memberships with both the South Carolina Watermedia Society and the Georgia Watercolor Society.

The reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. at The Rectory, next to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 203 S. Garden Street in Winnsboro.

For more information email fcacsc@yahoo.com.