Multi-Agency search underway for missing 4-year-old in Fairfield County

JENKINSVILLE – Dozens of emergency responders, tracking dogs, and a helicopter are scouring the Jenkinsville area Monday evening in an urgent search for a missing 4-year-old girl.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the child walked away from her residence near the end of Marsh Lane shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Authorities described the missing child as a 4-year-old white female who was wearing only a pull-up diaper when she disappeared. She is autistic and nonverbal, and officials emphasized that she may not respond if her name is called.

More than 40 emergency personnel have converged on the rural community to assist in the operation. Ground search efforts are being spearheaded by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Fairfield County EMS, and Fairfield Rescue. SLED has deployed bloodhounds to track the child’s scent, while an aviation unit continues an aerial sweep of the area.

The Sheriff’s Office asks nearby residents—especially those living along or adjacent to Marsh Lane—to thoroughly inspect their properties. Homeowners are asked to check:

Yards, porches, and wooded property lines

Sheds, detached garages, and outbuildings where a small child could seek shelter

Around and beneath parked vehicles

Ponds, creeks, and any nearby standing water

Officials are strictly asking the public to avoid entering the immediate search perimeter so search teams and scent-tracking canines can work without interference.

Anyone who spots the child or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged not to delay and to immediately call 911.