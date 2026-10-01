Outcry over 26% rate hike, sporadic billing, dwindling reserves dominate Mitford annual water meeting

Mitford Water Tower | Photo: Contributed

District Leaders Insist Special Purpose District is not Subject to FOIA Disclosures

MITFORD — In a meeting that lasted nearly two hours, 35 or so frustrated customers crowded into the Mitford Rural Water District’s annual meeting on Sept. 17. They demanded answers for a laundry list of complaints – a 26 percent water rate hike, delayed budget, chronic billing delays, unrepaired water leaks, a lack of procedural transparency, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in dwindling financial reserves.

The annual meeting — normally attended by fewer than 10 people in past decades, according to town officials — quickly turned into a near donnybrook as water customers pressed the board for answers.

The special purpose district has been operating with three directors on what is supposed to be a five-member board for approximately a year. During the meeting it was announced that the board will face yet another vacancy: longtime Secretary-Treasurer Sonny Hudson submitted his resignation due to health concerns after 25 years of service.

The evening began with Board Chair Randy DeWeese asking the board to adopt the district’s 2026–27 budget (that was due June 30) by a board vote. The Voice reminded DeWeese that Mitford Water District is a public body and is subject to the SC Freedom of Information Act which requires advance public notice published in the newspaper and a formal public hearing prior to budget adoption.

“Well, we need to back up and do that now,” DeWeese conceded, agreeing to delay formal approval until a properly noticed public hearing is scheduled and published.

Two weeks later, DeWeese has not posted a notice regarding a public hearing for the budget which is three months overdue, and the budget does not appear on the Water District’s website. A person who answered the phone at the Mitford Water office, said DeWeese is on vacation and that she would give The Voice’s phone number to DeWeese.

The specific act from the 1965 South Carolina Acts and Joint Resolutions (Statutes at Large) Section 1 established the Mitford Rural Water District of Fairfield and Chester Counties as a public body (“body corporate and politic”). Section 1 of this original act is codified today in the South Carolina Code of Laws Section 6-13-610.

“There is hereby created a body corporate and politic of perpetual succession to be known as the Mitford Rural Water District of Fairfield and Chester Counties… It shall be the purpose and function of the district to acquire, construct and operate a water works system…”

As a public body, the Water District is subject to the Freedom Of Information Act that requires public notice and public hearing of a budget prior to adoption.

Customer angst at the meeting focused heavily on the 26 percent base-rate water billing increase that took effect Sept. 1, and pushes minimum monthly charges from $47 to $59 for 2,000 gallons. Chester Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to Mitford, increased Mitford’s rate by 1.5 percent. Several meeting attendees voiced frus tration that advance notification of the steep price hike was not included in their previous monthly water bills. They were only noticed that there would be a rate hike and the effective date, but the notice did not say how much the rate increase would be. There was not public notice or public hearing for the rate increase prior to it becoming effective.

Board member Mike Godfrey said the state does not require a public notice or a public hearing for the 26 percent rate increase. As proof, he provided The Voice with a copy of the Statutes at Large/General & Permanent Laws/1965/No. 192 with Section 4(11) highlighted. That section states that one of the powers and duties of the Water District is “To prescribe rates and regulations under which such water shall be sold for industrial and domestic use.”

SC Statute 6-11-150 states that “Rates or charges cannot be established for the services in a special purpose or public service district until all the users of the works or owners of the property hear the proposed rates. A notice of the public hearing for the proposed schedule of rates must be published in a newspaper in the county that such district is located at least ten days prior to the date of the hearing

SECTION 6-1-330 states: (A) … A local governing body must provide public notice of any new service or user fee being considered and the governing body is required to hold a public hearing on any proposed new service or user fee prior to final adoption of any new service or user fee. Public comment must be received by the governing body prior to the final reading of the ordinance to adopt a new service or user fee…

Norm Weizer a former board member, challenged the board with comparative utility data showing that Mitford now levies some of the highest water charges in South Carolina, where the statewide average sits at $44.25 for 6,000 gallons.

“For 2,000 gallons, we’re charged $59. And there’s a problem,” Steele told the board, warning that the financial trajectory risks insolvent collapse. “If that continues, you’ll go broke and abandon it… and the state will come in and take it over.”

Audited figures disclosed by DeWeese confirmed the Water District’s deep financial strain. Between July 2021 and June 2026, the district suffered a $783,267 reduction in assets, with unencumbered cash reserves plunging from roughly $1 million to $295,397.

“We’re spending a lot more than we’re taking in. There’s something extremely wrong,” DeWeese acknowledged candidly to the crowd. “This is not the way to run a business.”

Residents questioned why operational costs have skyrocketed when the district has no full-time manager and employs only two part-time office workers. All maintenance is handled by outside contractors. Subcontractor costs jumped to roughly $120,000 over the past year, while line repairs rose $42,000 and the cost of purchasing water from Chester Metropolitan District (CMD) reached $785,000.

Speakers cited lingering service failures, including a major leak on Highway 200 that flowed unchecked down roadside ditches for nearly a month because only one repair contractor was available. Others noted the district lost substantial funds refilling a storage tank following a frozen valve failure and a $15,000 cost after a lightning strike to sensors of another tank.

Worse, still, Mitford remains bound to a 40-year agreement with Chester Metropolitan Water District, to purchase water at full retail rates with no wholesale or volume discounts.

Wanda Carnes, whose husband Lonny served 25 years on the board and resigned a year or so ago, rose to defend the district’s leadership and place the crisis in perspective. She noted that Mitford’s customer base has remained fixed at roughly 1,200 accounts since 1965, meaning costly repairs on aging, unmapped pipes fall heavily on a tiny community with zero customer growth.

“We are an expensive system because we don’t have a huge customer base,” Carnes said. “It’s not any board member’s fault. It’s just the size of the system.” She noted board members serve as volunteers: “You know what these guys get? A ham every year.”

Steele and other former officials urged the current board to re-establish a binding, itemized contractor fee schedule—a system used in previous decades to prevent unpredictable invoices for meter swaps and road borings.

Billing practices also generated considerable criticism. Customers cited bills arriving mere days before and sometimes after payment deadlines; electronic drive-by meter reading errors that produced statements five times higher than actual usage; and unaddressed complaints of water smelling and tasting of mildew.

Contracted operator Jamie Henson reported that a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) grant recently funded a GIS mapping survey and a 10-year capital improvement plan for the Water District to target leaks.

DeWeese stated the board will look at contractor fee structures, investigate billing delays, and work with State Sen. Stubbs to introduce legislation expanding board residency requirements across the full-service area rather than restricting seats to residents “west of the first bridge.”

The board announced it will hold its next regular board meeting on the third Thursday in October at 5 p.m. Meetings are held at the Water District’s office at 72 Meeting Street in Great Falls.

See the current financial report prepared for the annual meeting below.