Pilates in the Park

BLYTHEWOOD – Twenty-six people attended a special mat Pilates class in Doko Meadows Park Saturday, according to organizer Kristy Oswald, a Realtor with Blythewood’s Home Advantage office. The Town donated the space at the Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, and everyone was invited.

“We had a great time and a great group,” Oswald said. “It was so much fun that everyone wants to do it again in the spring. The park was the ideal place to get together and the weather was perfect.”

Participants brought their own mats, and the session, which began at 10 a.m., was free.

“All levels of fitness were welcome,” Oswald said. “I was looking for something that would get folks in the community out doing things together, and this was it. And we’re looking forward to doing it all over again sometime in the spring when the weather warms up.”