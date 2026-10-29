Reformation Sunday

Photos: ARP News

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Worshipers filled the historic Old Brick Church in Jenkinsville on Oct. 25 for a special Reformation Sunday service, a commemorative tradition held only once every three years.

Hosted by the Catawba Presbytery’s Old Brick Church Commission, the service featured a sermon from Rev. Clint Davis of Chester Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, accompanied by music from the Centennial ARP Church Choir.

Built in 1788, the sanctuary holds deep regional significance as the 1803 birthplace of the Associate Reformed Synod of the Carolinas and the site of a famous Civil War-era soldier’s apology preserved on its walls.

Following the afternoon service, attendees gathered on the church grounds along Highway 213 for a time of fellowship.