Ribbon cut for 1920s windmill that whirs above Blythewood

John Miles (at the podium) donated the windmill to Blythewood Historical Society.

BLYTHEWOOD – More than a century after it first pumped water in downtown Blythewood, a restored windmill brought at least 60 people to the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum for ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday afternoon. At 74 feet tall, it is the tallest working windmill in the Southeast, according to Bruce Miller of the Southeast Windmill Company in Rome, Ga.

The 1920s-themed celebration at the Langford-Nord House on McNulty Street included vintage cars, remarks about the restoration and recognition of donors who helped return the windmill to working order. Guests gathered inside for refreshments following the ceremony.

John Miles, who donated the windmill, credited Historical Society founding member Jim McLean with getting behind the project. McLean then shared details about the historic structure and the work required to move and restore it.

The windmill originally stood behind Durham Boney’s home on Oakhurst Road, later owned by Miles. Moving it to the Historical Society’s grounds required lifting the tower over Miles’ house with a crane before transporting it by trailer.

“Our biggest concern,” McLean said, “was, of course, that it had to be moved over the top of John Miles’ house, and then we had to get it from his house to the Langford-Nord House.”

Miller oversaw the move and restoration. The tower was transported to the museum property in June 2025.

The windmill’s original 18 blades now form a display at ground level, with plaques recognizing donors who contributed $1,000 each toward the restoration. A center plaque recognizes Richland County, which provided a grant through Councilman Derek Pugh’s county discretionary funds.

New blades were installed atop the tower, along with a replacement tail vane. The old tail vane bears holes attributed to someone having used it for target practice.

The restored windmill stands over an existing well behind the museum and once again pumps water.

“Our goal was for the historic windmill not to be just an ornament, but a working windmill,” McLean said. “It now operates just as it did in the 1920s. It will be an educational tool to help students and adults learn about the history and early residents of the town.”