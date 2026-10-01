Richland Two Candidate Forum set for Oct. 8

COLUMBIA — Richland School District Two will host an official Board of Trustees candidate forum next week, giving voters a direct look at the 10 contenders competing for four open board seats in the upcoming general election.

The district-sponsored event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richland Two Performing Arts Center. With the Nov. 3 election approaching, the forum is designed to give district families, educators, and community members an opportunity to evaluate each candidate’s vision for district governance, academic performance, and school safety.

Four districtwide, at-large seats are on the ballot this fall, creating a crowded and consequential race. The field features two incumbents seeking second terms alongside eight challengers bringing a wide spectrum of military, education, business, and community backgrounds.

Board Chair Niki Porter and Vice Chair Joe Trapp are both running for reelection. Porter, who was first elected to the board in 2022, previously worked as a classroom teacher and technology learning coach in the district for 14 years. Trapp, a local heating and air conditioning business owner and former district substitute teacher, was also elected in 2022.

The eight challengers aiming to secure a seat include:

Anthony A.J. Bracy

Nathaniel “Lamont” Canfall Jr.

Robin Clark

Titania Frazer

James Mobley

Shannon Morgan

Heather Norris-Jones

Anthony Stovall

Before Thursday’s districtwide gathering at the performing arts center, voters will have an opportunity to hear from contenders at a youth-led forum on Monday, Oct. 5.

That event, titled “Classrooms & Candidates: Student-Led School Board Forum,” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in partnership between the Richland Library and the Columbia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

Moderated by high school members of Jack and Jill’s Keen Teens civic group, Monday’s session will center specifically on student well-being, classroom challenges, and teacher support. According to information on Richland County Library’s website, seven candidates—Bracy, Clark, Mobley, Norris-Jones, Porter, Stovall, and Trapp—are scheduled to participate. The library program is free and open to the public, concluding with an audience question-and-answer period.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, the South Carolina State Election Commission is urging residents to “Prep for the Polls” by making sure they are registered to vote before upcoming deadlines.

To participate in the November election, South Carolina residents must register according to the following schedule:

In person: At the county voter registration office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Online, email, or fax: Submitted online at scVOTES.gov, or completed and returned by email attachment or fax to the county office by Sunday, Oct. 4.

By mail: Registration forms must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.

Voters who are already registered should verify that their address and contact details are current. Those who have moved to a different county must register in their new county by the October deadlines to remain eligible. Voters who have moved within the same county or changed their legal name should update their information prior to Election Day to ensure a faster check-in process at the polls.

Voters can check their registration status, preview a sample ballot, locate their designated polling place, and find additional election resources online at scvotes.gov.

Early voting across South Carolina opens on Monday, Oct. 19, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.