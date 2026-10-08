Ridgeway Museum to explore local ghosts, UFOs, and mysteries on Oct. 17

The Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum has dressed up its entrance with autumn displays to welcome visitors throughout October. | Contributed

RIDGEWAY — From phantom encounters and unexplained lights in the sky to historic murder mysteries and local folklore, the town of Ridgeway has its fair share of strange tales to tell.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum will shine a spotlight on the town’s curious and supernatural past with a special community gathering: “The Weird and Wonderful of Ridgeway.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 130 E. Church St. (just behind Laura’s Tea Room). Admission is free, and the entire community is invited to attend.

Organizers have curated a day focused on local lore, ranging from area ghost legends and UFO sightings to the bizarre tradition of “Ugly Brides” and forgotten town mysteries. Attendees will have the chance to listen to firsthand accounts of unexplained phenomena—and are encouraged to bring and share their own eerie or unusual stories from around Fairfield County.

A featured guest for the afternoon is local attorney and author Robert Hartman, who penned the book The Roswell Alien Crash: A Study in Behavior, History, Opinion, and Jesse Marcel. Hartman, who has had his own personal UFO sighting, will speak about his research, share his encounter, and talk with guests about unexplained aerial phenomena.

Area residents who have a local ghost story, unusual town legend, or personal unexplained experience they would like to share during the event are encouraged to reach out ahead of time. To get on the storytelling schedule or learn more about participating, contact Charlene Herring at 803-337-3316.

Beyond the special event, the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum has dressed up its entrance with autumn displays to welcome visitors throughout October. The museum is open to the public free of charge on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can also stop in during regular hours to pick up a self-guided walking tour map showcasing the historic homes and storefronts of downtown Ridgeway.

For more information on museum exhibits and upcoming programs, visit sites.google.com/view/icthomashistoricalmuseum.