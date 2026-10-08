Rock Around the Clock returns for one day: Oct. 24

WINNSBORO — Downtown Winnsboro will come alive with music, classic rides, fall flavors, and family festivities on Saturday, Oct. 24, as the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Rock Around the Clock Festival.

Unlike past years when the festival stretched across two days, the 2026 Rock Around the Clock has been consolidated into an action-packed, 13-hour marathon event from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. around the historic Town Clock on Congress Street.

Chamber President Stacy Rowe Hare and staff member Carmen McWaters recently unveiled plans for this year’s festival, which features a diverse live music roster, an antique tractor showcase, a pie baking contest, youth pumpkin decorating, and enhanced safety measures.

Live music will anchor the festival all day, showcasing a blend of rock, blues, country, and gospel.

Christopher Hopkins and the Soul Session Band will headline the main stage in the evening. Leading up to the headliner, the crowd will enjoy sets from the Fresh Picked String Band as well as Sam Cornelius and the Bye Band, with a festival DJ spinning hits in between performances.

The festival will also spotlight local student and community talent. The Patterson School of Dance will return with a featured performance, alongside the Elite Ladies of Fairfield County School District and local school performance groups. The Chambers says it will release a full schedule of performance times in the coming days.

This year’s celebration also brings several friendly competitions and showcases to downtown.

Pie bakers are invited to put their best homemade recipes to the test. Pies will be judged on-site during the festival, with ribbons awarded to first-, second-, and third-place winners. Entrants must pre-register by emailing info@chamberfc.com with their name, contact information, and the type of pie they plan to enter.

In partnership with Clemson Cooperative Extension, Fairfield County 4-H is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest for local youth ages 3 to 18.

Pumpkins must be small to medium in size and may be painted, bedazzled, or accessorized—no carving or cutting is allowed. Entries will be displayed during the festival and judged across four age brackets: Little Pumpkin (ages 3–4), Cloverbud (ages 5–8), Junior (ages 9–13), and Senior (ages 14–18).

The registration deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 14. Parents can register online via Eventbrite or contact Chloe Margeson at cmarges@clemson.edu or 864-765-1261.

In addition to the festival’s traditional classic car gathering, the Chamber is hosting an Antique Tractor Show. Tractor owners planning to participate should email info@chamberfc.com with their contact details and the number of tractors they plan to display.

Rock Around the Clock t-shirts are available in two designs for $20 each. For collectors, vintage festival shirts from 2024 and 2025 are also on sale at the Chamber office for $5 each while supplies last.

While all food truck and lemonade vendor slots are completely full, the Chamber is still accepting applications for arts, crafts, commercial, and nonprofit exhibitors. Interested vendors can apply by calling the Chamber at 803-635-4242 or emailing info@chamberfc.com.

Safety Guidelines

Following the successful safety protocols implemented during the town’s Fourth of July drone show, the Chamber says it is partnering with Town of Winnsboro Public Safety and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to provide heightened security throughout the 13-hour event.

Festival-goers should plan ahead for the following entry guidelines: