Rock Around the Clock returns Saturday

Congress Street will be bustling when the Rock Around the Clock returns on Saturday. | file photo

WINNSBORO — Downtown Winnsboro will come alive on Saturday as the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Rock Around the Clock Festival, bringing 1a full day of music, classic cars, and fall festivities to Congress Street.

Centered around the historic Town Clock, this year’s celebration consolidates the traditional weekend festivities into a single-day event.

The day officially kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and presentation of colors by the Fairfield County School District JROTC. The Cruise-In Car Show will line Congress Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with classic, custom, and antique vehicles alongside an antique tractor display, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Live music and friendly competition will entertain throughout the day. Bands like the Ole Skool Band and the Fresh Picked String Band will anchor the main stage, while judges evaluate entries for both the homemade Pie Baking Contest and the youth Pumpkin Decorating Contest starting at noon.

The afternoon turns the spotlight onto community and youth performers. Crowds can look forward to music and dance sets from Fairfield Magnet School students, solo artist Austin Reyes, and the FC Diamond Elite Dance Team. At 3:15 p.m., families are invited to watch one of the day’s most anticipated highlights: the annual Children and Pets Halloween Costume Contest, followed by high-stepping routines from the Cross Waters Steppers and Palmetto Groovers.

As evening approaches, the festival transitions into a community-wide Halloween celebration. From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., costumed children can take part in Trick or Treating on Congress Street, visiting downtown merchants and festival vendors for sweet treats.

The nighttime entertainment begins with Sam Cornelius and TH Vibe Band at 6 p.m., followed by “Where October Comes Alive” at 7 p.m.—a unique theatrical and dance collaboration featuring the Pine Tree Playhouse, the Patterson School of Dance, and guest performers.

To cap off the celebration, headliners Christopher Hopkins and the Soul Session Band will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., delivering three hours of high-energy soul, R&B, and classic party hits.

Admission to the festival is free. Organizers remind visitors that standard safety guidelines will be in place: outside coolers are prohibited, a clear backpack policy will be enforced, and all youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.