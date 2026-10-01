Rock Around the Clock set for Oct. 24

WINNSBORO — Downtown Winnsboro will host the annual Rock Around the Clock Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Instead of its traditional two-day schedule, the 2026 festival will consolidate into a packed 13-hour celebration from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. around the historic Town Clock. Planned festivities include a classic car show, children’s amusement rides, artisan and retail vendors, a pumpkin patch, and evening trick-or-treating.

Chamber President Stacy Rowe Hare and staff member Carmen McWaters recently released the entertainment roster in a video on Facebook.

Christopher Hopkins and the Soul Session Band will headline the main stage, preceded by sets from the Fresh Picked String Band and Sam Cornelius and the Bye Band. A festival DJ, area school groups, and local dance teams—including the Patterson School of Dance and the Elite Ladies of Fairfield County School District—will also perform throughout the day. According to Hare and McWaters, a complete timeline will be published prior to the event.

While all food vendor spaces are filled, the Chamber is still accepting applications for general craft, commercial, and non-profit exhibitors. In addition, previous years’ festival T-shirts are on sale at the Chamber office for $5, with 2026 shirts set to arrive soon.

For vendor applications or general festival information, contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 or info@chamberfc.com.