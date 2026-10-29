Traffic shifts on Farrow Rd, Wilson Blvd. begins Oct. 30

BLYTHEWOOD – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin shifting traffic onto newly realigned sections of Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard starting Friday, Oct. 30.

The work is part of the construction for the new Interstate 77 Exit 26 interchange and supporting infrastructure for the nearby Scout Motors plant.

Work to relocate Farrow Road begins Oct. 30, with US-21 traffic shifting to its new alignment on Monday, Nov. 2. SCDOT says crews will install new signage and pavement markings, with all changes expected to be fully in place by the end of November, weather permitting.

The realignment shifts US-21 west around the Dominion Energy substation, carrying traffic over a newly built Norfolk Southern rail spur before reconnecting near Boomer Road. The intersection with Farrow Road has also been moved south of the substation.

A cul-de-sac off the former highway will maintain access to the substation and nearby businesses, including a local hair salon.

SCDOT urges motorists to slow down and stay alert for road crews and new traffic patterns throughout the transition.