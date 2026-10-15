Transportation study open house set for Oct. 20 at Doko Manor

Residents gather around one of five charts with information concerning Blythewood traffic issues at the June Transportation Study drop-in. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The second part of a feasibility study initiated last spring by the Central Midlands Council of Governments (CMCOG) concerning the Blythewood Road and US Highway 21 corridors will be presented at Doko Manor during an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to CMCOG’s website, the purpose of the study is to examine the two corridors to identify problems as well as opportunities to improve mobility and safety for all users of these roadways.

The study looks at Blythewood Road from Syrup Mill Road to US 21. It looks at US 21 from Farrow Road to Howell Road.

​Both of these corridors face safety concerns and growth pressures, according to COG officials. This study is intended to gather information from the public and from communities along each road to identify how best to address these challenges.

An update on the results of the public survey conducted at Doko Manor in the spring will be presented at the Oct. 20 open house. The study results as well as an interactive map are also available at https://blythewood-stantec.hub.arcgis.com.

The public is invited to attend.

Related: Residents weigh in on Blythewood Road/Hwy 21 transportation study