Two arrested in distraction theft targeting 83-year-old shopper, deputies say

WINNSBORO — Two Winnsboro residents have been arrested after allegedly teaming up to distract an 83-year-old woman at a local Dollar General, stealing her personal belongings, and running up fraudulent charges on her credit card, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Shante Nicole Young and Brian Jarrell Watkins were taken into custody following an investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, aided by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded on Sept. 24 while the victim was shopping at the Dollar General in Winnsboro. Deputies said a female suspect approached the elderly woman and struck up a conversation to divert her attention. While the woman was distracted, a male accomplice slipped her phone and wallet out of her purse, which had been resting in her shopping cart.

The two suspects then fled the store together in the same vehicle.

Shortly after the theft, the victim’s stolen financial transaction card was used at a nearby convenience store to withdraw cash across two separate transactions. Authorities said additional unauthorized purchases were made with the card before the account could be secured.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigatord were able to identify the suspect vehicle. Witness interviews led them to identify Young and Watkins as the suspects. Both were subsequently arrested.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office urges shoppers to remain vigilant in public spaces – to keep purses, wallets, and other valuables zipped, secured, and within their immediate control—especially if approached or engaged in unexpected conversation by strangers.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Lt. Barry Gilbert at the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.