Village Church to host Fall Fest Oct. 25 at The Farm

Inflatables and yard games are staples of Village Church’s annual Fall Fest. | file photo

RIDGEWAY — Families and neighbors are invited to celebrate fall this weekend during Village Church’s annual Fall Fest on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Farm at Ridgeway. The free festival features a variety of activities for the whole family. Attractions include hayrides, horse rides, inflatable bounce houses, games, and a pumpkin patch.

Attendees can also enjoy dinner or snacks from on-site food trucks, and children will have plenty of opportunities to collect candy throughout the afternoon.

The Farm at Ridgeway is located at 3248 US-21 in Ridgeway.