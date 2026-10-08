What’s Happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, 2026

Public Works

Public Works is coordinating the installation of new electrical service in the Doko Manor parking lot to provide power for Christmas lighting, food trucks, and other outdoor vendors. Snipes Electric is scheduled to begin work Oct. 8, with Fairfield Electric scheduled to install the new meters Oct. 9.

Several smaller projects were completed at Doko Meadows this week, including repairs to the Little Library at the playground and to the electrical outlets at the amphitheater. The new pet microchip scanning station is also complete, and crews pressure-washed the dock behind the playground in preparation for the Rainbow Bridge project. Various SCDOT signs have been repaired. An air-quality test of the Public Works maintenance building also produced good results.

Staff met with United Rentals to obtain pricing for a wood chipper to assist with planned annual tree trimming at the interstate interchange.

Marketing/Events

Jordan Langland, Marketing and Special Events Manager, continues preparations for several upcoming events, including Trunk or Treat, the Christmas Parade, and the Christmas Tree Lighting.

On Sept. 27, Kim Kascur, Doko Manor Director of Operations, and her staff attended a Bridal Expo at the Columbia Convention Center, making connections with caterers, florists, cake bakers, DJs, bands, and other wedding-industry vendors. The event has already resulted in tours by prospective wedding clients. Staff is also exploring the possibility of hosting a similar event at Doko Manor in February.

The Doko Manor fields have been hosting youth football practices three nights a week, which will continue through November. The organization has already reserved the fields for its 2027 season, from June through November.

Planning & Zoning

Staff held a public information meeting this week regarding the proposed Berrian property annexation and rezoning. The application is scheduled for Planning Commission consideration on Oct. 5, followed by Council consideration on Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

The Town has launched a new Current Planning Actions page on its website to make information about Zoning Ordinance text amendments, as well as pending Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals matters, more readily available to the public. The page can be accessed from the Government drop-down menu, under Town Development.

The draft amendment to the Town’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) ordinance is complete and has been forwarded to the Town Architect for review and comment. Staff anticipates presenting the draft to the BAR in October for its input, followed by Planning Commission review in November and Council consideration in November and December, assuming the review process proceeds.

Administration

Councilwoman Andrea Fripp represented the Town at a Municipal Association of South Carolina Regional Advocacy Meeting on Wednesday. The meeting included a discussion of recently enacted legislation affecting municipalities and issues expected to arise during the upcoming two-year legislative session.

Polen was out of the office Wednesday through Friday this week, attending training on Wednesday and taking vacation Thursday and Friday. As a result, there will not be a weekly report next week.