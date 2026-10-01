What’s Happening at Blythewood Town Hall?

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen

Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen sends a weekly update to council members every Friday. It is not only a window into the world of Town Hall but a regular update on projects and plans that the public will be able to follow from week to week.

Sept. 21 – Sept. 25, 2026

Public Works

Town Hall repairs continue. Jason Mosely, Public Works Director, and I met with our air quality, HVAC, and remediation consultants to discuss next steps. This led to a meeting with a contractor who has extensive experience in historic structures, and he will be providing us a quote in the coming week.

Public Works continued routine landscape maintenance at Doko Meadows, Doko Manor, and the Public Works facility. Crews also trimmed landscaping near I-77 and reported damaged signage along northbound I-77 for repair.

Several maintenance projects were completed at the Public Works facility this week, including installation of a new toilet, pumping of the septic tank, and servicing of lawn equipment. Crews also pressure washed the exterior restrooms at the Doko Meadows soccer fields.

Jason met with Cool Care to obtain pricing for HVAC work associated with the ongoing Town Hall repairs. Jason and I will be meeting with other firms next week.

Planning & Zoning

Staff have scheduled an informational session for an annexation and rezoning application for 376 acres located at the intersection of Fulmer Road and Mt. Valley Road. This meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 at Doko Manor.

Interested members of the public can speak with the developers, see conceptual maps, and get a better understanding of the project before it goes to Planning Commission and Town Council for discussion.

I spoke with SCDOT regarding the bagged traffic signals at the intersections of Langford, Main, and Blythewood Roads. SCDOT is currently completing the work necessary to activate the signals and estimates they will be operational by the end of October.

Administration

Councilwoman Tricia Hovis and I met with Assistant Chief Joanne McDuffie and Captain Josh Robinson from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department this week to discuss code and ordinance enforcement within the Town limits. RCSD suggested several ordinance changes the Town may wish to consider to facilitate enforcement of certain Town ordinances by deputies. The Town and RCSD will also be working on updated agreements to formalize our enforcement relationship.