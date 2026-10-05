Man charged with murder, attempted murder after Lake Carolina shooting

Photo: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY — A 75-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a series of shooting incidents Monday that left one woman dead, another injured and a third unharmed, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced Monday that Donald Wheeler, 75, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

Deputies initially responded to the 100 block of Palmetto Park Circle around noon following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body.

Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital. Investigators said the suspect had fled before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle and alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies. A short time later, deputies located a vehicle matching the description in the Koon Store Road area and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified by authorities as Wheeler, was detained and taken to Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters for questioning.

As investigators gathered additional information from the first victim at the hospital, deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the 300 block of Reseda Drive.

There, deputies discovered a second woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation then led deputies to conduct another welfare check on a third woman in the Koon Store Road area. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman told investigators that Wheeler had arrived at her residence, pointed a firearm at her and pulled the trigger. The firearm was out of ammunition and did not fire, authorities said.

The third woman was not injured.

Wheeler was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where authorities said he was awaiting a bond hearing.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the identities of the women or provided an updated condition for the woman hospitalized after the Palmetto Park Circle shooting.

This story was updated at 6:10 p.m on October 5, 2026.