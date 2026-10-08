Woman, posing as travel agent, arrested for fraud in Fairfield County

Ann Brown Malphrus

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — A Ridgeland woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she posed as a travel agent to scam a client out of money for non-existent airline tickets.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Ann Brown Malphrus, who has been charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

The investigation began after a victim reported hiring Malphrus to arrange air travel. According to investigators, Malphrus accepted payment for the services and provided the victim with travel documentation. However, the victim soon discovered that the information was not linked to any valid airline reservations and that no travel services had actually been booked.

When confronted by investigators, Malphrus reportedly acknowledged receiving the victim’s money and pledged to return it. Despite claiming that a refund had been initiated, the victim told deputies the funds were never received.

Following a review of the evidence, a Fairfield County Magistrate determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant. Malphrus was taken into custody on October 2, 2026.

Authorities believe the scam may extend far beyond a single victim. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office stated they have received information suggesting that other individuals across South Carolina and the Southeast region may have been targeted by Malphrus in similar transactions.

“Anyone who believes they may have entered into a similar transaction with Malphrus involving travel-related services that were not provided is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators are asking victims to provide any documentation, receipts, or communications related to their dealings with Malphrus. These reports are vital in helping law enforcement determine the full scope of the alleged fraudulent activity.

Fairfield County residents who believe they were targeted are encouraged to contact Investigator Robert Byrd at 803-635-4141.

Malphrus is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.