York man arrested in Fairfield knifepoint robbery after dating app meetup

Chandler Marcell Buckson

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A York County man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a victim at knifepoint during a meetup arranged through an online dating application, according to local authorities.

Chandler Marcell Buckson was arrested Thursday, Oct. 22, just one day after the reported robbery occurred in the Great Falls area, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were dispatched to the area Wednesday, Oct. 21, following reports of an armed robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators he had arranged to meet someone using a dating app and drove to an agreed-upon location.

Once the victim arrived, Buckson allegedly got into his vehicle, held him at knifepoint, and robbed him before running away on foot.

Uniform patrol deputies and investigators carried out an extensive search of the surrounding area, but the suspect was not initially located. Detectives continued following leads and positively identified Buckson as the suspect the following day.

Fairfield County investigators traveled to York County on Thursday, where they took Buckson into custody without incident with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Fairfield County authorities credited York County deputies for their help in locating and apprehending the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator McKissack at 803-635-4141.

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