216-unit apartment complex coming to Blythewood in 2027

Map: Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – Construction of a 216-unit apartment complex on Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood is expected to begin in February 2027, according to Mike Byron, senior developer with Pedcor Investments, the company developing the project.

The development, called Palomino Estates Apartment Homes, will be built on 22.6 acres at 10424 Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood just outside Blythewood’s town limits.

Byron said construction of the nine-building apartment complex is expected to take about two years to complete.

The development will offer workforce housing, with all 216 apartments reserved for individuals and families earning no more than 60% of the area’s median income.

“It’s just basically working individuals and families that have a source of income,” Byron said in an interview with The Voice. “It’ll have all the bells and whistles of a very nice apartment building including a swimming pool, a fully staffed clubhouse, a leasing office, an exercise workout facility, computer center … all that stuff.”

“But at an affordable rate,” he added.

According to information Byron provided in a follow-up email, the complex will include 48 one-bedroom apartments, 108 two-bedroom apartments and 60 three-bedroom apartments. The apartments will be distributed among nine three-story residential buildings, each containing 24 units.

The apartments will be distributed among nine three-story residential buildings, each containing 24 units. | Renderings provided by Pedcor Investments

The proposed monthly rents listed in Byron’s email are $963 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,150 for a two-bedroom and $1,322 for a three-bedroom.

Pedcor will pay water and sewer costs, but residents will pay for electricity.

Byron said Palomino Estates is not a Section 8 housing development.

“It will not—I can’t stress this enough—it will not be Section 8 housing or anything like that,” he said.

In his email, Byron explained that the development will be financed through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which provides tax incentives to private investors who help finance rental housing for qualifying households.

“The program is intended to provide housing for working individuals and families who may earn too much to qualify for traditional subsidized housing but cannot comfortably afford market-rate apartments or homes,” Byron said. “It’s intended for local workers, including teachers, police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, retail employees and other working professionals.”

In addition to the swimming pool and clubhouse, the complex will include a playground, dog park, laundry facilities, computer center and community multipurpose room with a television.

The clubhouse will be staffed and will include a leasing office, kitchenette and exercise facility.

The site will also have 24 garages located in six four-bay structures. The garages will be available for residents to rent.