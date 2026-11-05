62% of Fairfield voters cast ballots

From left: Kennedy Robertson, Peggy Swearingen, Doug Pauley and Clarence Gilbert.

WINNSBORO – The unofficial results for Tuesday’s Fairfield election are in. With a 62.51% turnout of registered voters, only two political newcomers won seats – Kennedy (Kenny) Alexander Robertson won the Dist. 1 council seat, and his cousin Latishia Brown Robinson, both residents of Ridgeway, won the bid for County Treasurer. In addition, 12 incumbents were returned to their seats.

County Council

Kenny Robertson, with 612 votes (53.78%), bested two-term Councilman Dan Ruff, who garnered 523 votes (45.96%) for the Dist. 1 seat on County Council. Incumbent Peggy Swearingen retained her Dist. 3 seat on council with 507 votes (52.43%) over Kennedi Bates’ 458 votes (47.36%). Incumbent Douglas Pauley, with 397 votes (41.10%), kept his Dist. 5 seat after getting the win over Marvin Jeter, who had 294 votes (30.43%) and Shana L. Harper with 270 votes (27.95%). Incumbent Clarence Gilbert (Dist. 7) was unopposed and received 901 votes (95.95%).

Robertson, 39, (Dist. 1) is a life-long resident of Ridgeway. He teaches high school health and wellness and also works as a stand-up comedian throughout the Southeast. He is also an in-game emcee for the Columbia Fireflies, a columnist for The Voice newspaper, and co-hosts The Auxdacity on PBS/SCETV.

“Thank you, District 1, for believing in me and trusting me to represent our community! I’m grateful for your support and thank Dan Ruff for his years of service,” Robertson said following the announcement of the election results. “This victory isn’t just about winning an election; it’s about bringing people together and making real progress for Fairfield County. We said, ‘We Can Do It’… now it’s time to prove it!”

Swearingen, 77, (Dist. 3) works as a customer service representative with Wyatt Nationwide Insurance in Winnsboro. Besides having served her first term on Fairfield County Council, she currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Fairfield Electric Cooperative.

“I just want to thank the voters so much for your support today and for over the past four years,” Swearingen said. “I look forward, as always, to serving the people in Fairfield County Dist. 3 and the entire county as we move forward.”

Pauley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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