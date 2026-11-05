Bass wins individual title; girls take second in SCISA 1A meet

Richard Winn’s girls team, from left: Ada Bass, Hayden Branham, Meghan Guzzi, Brithany Ridgeway, and Addison Trapp. | Richard Winn

COLUMBIA — Freshman Ada Bass captured the individual title and the Richard Winn Academy girls’ cross country team finished as the state runner-up at the SCISA Class 1A State Championship meet.

Bass led the 30-runner girls field, completing the 5,000-meter course in 21:33.50. She pulled ahead down the stretch to edge runner-up Kailee Ishida of James Island Christian (21:44.97) by 11 seconds.

In the three-team girls race, James Island Christian took the team title with 25 points, while Richard Winn finished second with 44 points, ahead of third-place Wardlaw Academy (51 points).

Sophomore Hayden Branham also posted a top-10 finish for the Eagles, crossing the line in ninth place with a time of 24:47.15.

Richard Winn’s team score was rounded out by freshman Brithany Ridgeway (23rd, 30:08.42), junior Addison Trapp (24th, 30:56.29), and junior Meghan Guzzi (29th, 34:37.16).

On the boys’ side, sophomore Euan Fleischer led Richard Winn with a sixth-place individual finish in a 65-runner field, posting a time of 19:13.58.

The Eagles finished fourth out of nine squads in the boys team standings with 109 points, behind state champion Holy Trinity Classical (29), Covenant Christian (78), and St. Anthony Catholic (96). Richard Winn finished ahead of Wardlaw Academy (123) and four other programs.

Freshman Flynn Berry was the second Eagle across the finish line, placing 14th with a time of 20:27.82. Junior Liam Fleischer took 32nd in 22:26.22, followed by sixth-grader Liam Pope in 37th (22:58.83) and eighth-grader Danny Caldwell in 45th (23:42.80) to complete the team scoring. Sophomore Michael Sanders also ran for the Eagles, finishing 50th in 24:15.34.