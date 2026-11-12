Blythewood honors veterans with music, quilts and a call to continued service

Receiving Quilts of Valor at the program are, from left: Wilbur Dubard, Army; Bill Shives, Army; Mary Lynn, Army; James Payne, Navy & Marines; Rose Young, Army; Vice Admiral Paul Gaffney (ret). | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Honoring veterans means more than thanking them for their military service. It also means supporting their businesses, hiring them, volunteering alongside them and ensuring they have access to opportunities and resources, keynote speaker Dan Wrightsman told those gathered Saturday for Blythewood’s 11th annual Veterans Day program.

Organized by the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum and funded by the Town of Blythewood, the program brought together veterans and community members for patriotic music, recognition of military service and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to seven veterans.

Standing in for Historical Society President Martha McCoy, Chuck Tombaugh welcomed attendees. The opening ceremonies included the posting of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem sung by Westwood High School sophomores Torri Goodman and Gabrielle Wigfall. Chaplain Theodore Jenkins offered the invocation, and Mayor Sloan Griffin delivered opening remarks.

Paul Lindley and the Bethel-Hanberry Chorus and Fort Jackson’s 282nd Army Band provided patriotic music. Vance and Jeannie Sharpe performed “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “America’s Still Beautiful.”

In his keynote address, Wrightsman recognized those who served during both war and peace. He also recognized veterans for the service they render to their communities after leaving the military.

“When military service ends, a new mission begins,” he said.

Veterans become business owners, teachers, law enforcement officers, health care professionals, first responders and community leaders, he said. They bring leadership, discipline, teamwork, adaptability, integrity and resilience to those roles.

Wrightsman traced Veterans Day to the armistice that ended fighting in World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, and explained how it now honors all American veterans.

“The freedoms Americans enjoy depend on the commitment and sacrifices of those willing to serve,” he said.

He also recognized military families, including spouses, children, parents and caregivers who endure deployments, relocations, missed holidays and uncertainty.

“Their support makes military service possible, and they deserve our deepest appreciation,” he said.

Wrightsman offered thanks for the sacrifices of veterans from past wars and a “welcome home” to Vietnam veterans.

“And to every veteran in attendance today, your service matters, your sacrifice matters, and your example matters,” he said.

He urged those in the audience to carry that appreciation beyond the ceremony through everyday support and by teaching younger generations to appreciate military service.

Seven veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor, handmade quilts presented as expressions of gratitude and comfort. Robin Lupia and Jeannie Hurlbert led the presentation and were assisted by veteran Edna Velasquez. Each quilt carried a label identifying the quilters who helped make it.

“We love making quilts for veterans,” Lupia told the audience. “You deserve it.”

Lupia also invited volunteers to join the quilters who meet at Fair Lawn United Methodist Church, explaining that sewing experience is unnecessary because volunteers can help with cutting and ironing or learn to sew.

Vance Sharpe led the Bethel-Hanberry Choir in “God Bless America,” and the program ended with the recognition of the military branches and their veterans. The 282nd Army band played the themes from each military branch as the audience dispersed.