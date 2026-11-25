Blythewood Oil fundraiser grows for Cauthen Family

Organizer Meghan Mehaffey says the phone has been ringing constantly to purchase Boston Butts for the fundraiser. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – When Blythewood Oil Company’s truck drivers gathered for their quarterly driver-safety class last month, they learned that one of their fellow drivers, Alex Cauthen, would soon be facing a difficult and uncertain time.

Jennings Sharpe, of Blythewood Oil Company, said the company holds driver-safety classes every quarter. At the most recent class, he explained why Cauthen would be missing work in the coming months.

“I explained that Alex was going to start missing some days of work, that he andhis wife Brittany would be having a lot of appointments with doctors in Charleston for a while, making arrangements for medical care for their son, who would face multiple heart surgeries beginning within days of his birth sometime in December,” Sharpe said.

He told the drivers that Alex and Brittany would likely have to stay in Charleston for two or three months during their baby’s surgeries.

What happened next, Sharpe said, was entirely the drivers’ idea.

“After I told them, one of the drivers spoke up, saying he wanted to donate his $100 driver-safety money to the Cauthens’ living expenses,” Sharpe said.

One by one, the other drivers followed his lead, giving their bonuses to the Cauthens.

By the time class started, all 19 drivers had donated their $100 driver-safety bonuses, a total of $1,900, to help the Cauthens with living expenses while their newborn son undergoes multiple heart surgeries in Charleston.

The contributions are part of a larger effort by Blythewood Oil employees to help the Ridgeway couple as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

Alex, 33, and Brittany, 32, learned during a routine ultrasound when Brittany was about 20 weeks pregnant that something might be wrong with their baby’s heart.

Additional testing at Prisma Health Richland Hospital led to a referral to specialists at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.

There, doctors diagnosed the baby with heterotaxy, a rare condition in which internal organs develop in abnormal positions and which can be associated with serious congenital heart defects.

“It’s actually pretty complicated,” Alex said in an earlier interview with The Voice. “He’s got a lot of stuff going on.”

The baby’s stomach and gallbladder are in reversed positions, and he has no spleen. His kidneys and lungs appear normal.

“But the greatest concern is his heart,” Alex said.

Doctors have identified several structural abnormalities, including arteries that have not developed or connected properly. They also believe the baby may have a single-ventricle abnormality.

Surgeons expect to perform procedures to redirect blood flow through the heart, possibly during the first week after birth.

“They’re not going to be able to tell until he’s born, so they can do an echo and a CAT scan directly on him,” Alex said.

Doctors anticipate the baby may need two heart surgeries during his first week, followed by another operation when he is six months to a year old. Depending on the outcome, he could eventually require a heart transplant.

Brittany is expected to be induced between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18, about a week before Christmas.

The couple has been told to prepare for their son to remain hospitalized in Charleston for six to eight weeks, possibly longer. During that time, they will face the expense of maintaining their Ridgeway home while paying for accommodations and necessities in Charleston.

In addition to the drivers’ $1,900 contribution, Blythewood Oil is sponsoring a Boston butt fundraiser organized by Meghan Mehaffey and other employees.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, with pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. at the lot on the corner of Blythewood Road and Highway 21, next to Palmetto Pediatrics.

Fully cooked Boston butts will be sold for $50 each. Blythewood Oil is donating the meat, and Country Brothers Catering is donating its cooking services. All proceeds will help cover the Cauthens’ living expenses.

Orders must be placed in advance by emailing meghan@blythewoodoil.com or calling 803-754-3319. Payment can be made by cash, card or Venmo.

Alex said the generosity of his fellow employees and the Sharpe family has meant a great deal to him and Brittany.

“They came up with this,” he said. “It means a lot to us.”

Despite the uncertainty, Alex remains hopeful about their son’s future.

“A little bit longer process,” he said, “but we’ll get there.”