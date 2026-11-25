Blythewood Tree Lighting set for Nov. 29

An evening of live music and dance performances will highlight the town’s tree lighting ceremony.

BLYTHEWOOD – The lighting of the town Christmas tree is one of Blythewood’s most popular traditions.

It happens on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The community will gather on the grounds of Town Hall at 5 p.m. They visit as they congregate, then sing along with entertainers performing Christmas carols during the program.

Holiday gathering music will be performed by Freeway Music students Thomas Bozard and Laura Eargle. Mayor Sloan Griffin will welcome the community to the tree lighting, and Pastor Erik Estep of Village Church will give the invocation.

Vance and Jeannie Sharpe will lead the audience in holiday songs before Artistic Dance Academy, led by Yolanda Smith entertains. The Bethel-Hanberry Bear Canto Chorus, led by Director Paul Lindley, will also perform.

Jimmy Martin will light the tree, and it will be Christmas in Blythewood.

Next, Santa will arrive just in time to take Christmas orders from the children in attendance.

Attendees are asked to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food to fill the sleigh, and the town’s service clubs will serve refreshments following the event.