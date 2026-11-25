Celebrate Holidays on the Ridge Nov.

RIDGEWAY — Downtown Ridgeway will welcome the holiday season with “Holidays on the Ridge,” a community-wide celebration spanning two weekends packed with shopping, live music, family activities, and the annual town parade.

The celebration kicks off Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, with a holiday market featuring local crafters, artisans, and musicians.

Market hours will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Musician John Hartness will provide live entertainment throughout the weekend, performing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors strolling through downtown can vote for their favorite holiday store window display and register inside participating shops for a chance to win a television.

Lights on the Ridge

Festivities resume the following weekend, beginning Friday, Dec. 4, with “Lights on the Ridge” from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening will feature the town tree lighting, visits with Santa Claus, Christmas carolers, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Downtown merchants and restaurants will remain open late, offering holiday treats, dining, and seasonal cheer.

Holiday shopping and dining will continue throughout downtown on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Christmas Parade

The celebration culminates on Sunday, Dec. 6, with the Annual Ridgeway Christmas Parade stepping off at 3 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Bringing Carols to Life!”

Children’s Christmas Tea at Laura’s tea room

Earlier in the day, Laura’s Tea Room will host a Children’s Holiday Tea. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 803-337-8594.

For more information about Holidays on the Ridge, contact the Town of Ridgeway at 803-337-2213 or via email at belva.belton@icloud.com.