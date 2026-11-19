Children’s Christmas Tea returns to Laura’s Tea Room

The holiday teas welcome children of all ages who are old enough to eat and are accompanied by parents or grandparents. | File photo

RIDGEWAY – Children will have two opportunities to dress up, sip tea and enjoy a special holiday outing at Laura’s Tea Room in historic downtown Ridgeway this December.

Owner Craig Quinn said the Tea Room will host its annual Children’s Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 30, with a two-course menu designed especially for kids.

The Dec. 6 tea will be held in conjunction with Ridgeway’s holiday festivities, giving families an opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea before the town’s 3 p.m. Christmas parade.

Quinn said reservations for that day will be accepted beginning at noon, with the last seating expected to be at about 1:45 p.m.

The Children’s Christmas Tea has become a popular holiday tradition at Laura’s Tea Room, often bringing together children, parents and grandparents for an afternoon of tea, festive treats and family memories.

“It generally fills up very quickly,” Quinn said, adding that reservations are already being received.

Unlike the tea room’s regular afternoon tea service, which typically limits younger children, the Christmas event welcomes children of all ages who are old enough to eat and are accompanied by parents or grandparents.

“It’s just a special day where we have the children,” Quinn said. “The menu is catered to children.”

The event is held in the tea room’s upstairs dining area, where children can experience the atmosphere of a traditional afternoon tea.

The special Christmas menu begins with a warm mini scone served with chilled strawberry soup and Devonshire cream.

The second course features a tiered tray of child-friendly savory selections, including peanut butter and jelly jam pennies, holiday turkey and cheese, cucumber Christmas trees and Grinch bean wraps.

The sweets are equally festive, with Grama’s vanilla Christmas fudge, reindeer cookies, cream puff snowballs, chocolate-covered strawberries and brownie Santa hats.

A selection of caffeine-free hot and iced teas are included with the meal.

“For many children,” Quinn said, “it is their first experience with hot tea.”

The two-course children’s tea costs $32.95 per person for cash payments or $33.93 per person for credit card payments, plus tax and gratuity. Quinn said the special menu is approximately $10 to $12 less than the tea room’s regular afternoon tea.

While girls tend to make up the majority of the young guests, Quinn said the event is for boys as well.

“It’s not just for the young ladies,” he said with a smile.

One of Quinn’s favorite parts of the annual event is watching the children arrive dressed for the occasion.

“They generally are pretty well-behaved, and it’s lovely,” he said. “They all get dressed up and have a lovely time. It’s really nice to see.”

Grandparents are also frequent guests, often bringing their grandchildren to experience afternoon tea together.

Quinn said the Children’s Christmas Tea is always an enjoyable occasion for families and the tea room staff.

“It’s always a lot of fun,” he said.

Both December events will feature the same special Christmas menu. Reservations are recommended because seating generally fills quickly.

For reservations or more information, call Laura’s Tea Room at (803) 337-8594.