Christmas on Congress set for Nov. 29

Fairfield Central Marching Band at the 2025 Christmas parade. | File photo

WINNSBORO – The first Christmas parade of the season in the Winnsboro/Ridgeway/Blythewood communities will be held in downtown Winnsboro this Sunday, Nov. 29, on Congress Street. It begins at 4:30 p.m., and travels down Congress Street through downtown Winnsboro. The parade theme will be Fa La La Fairfield.

Those who would like to participate in the parade can contact the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242. Entries must be decorated for the holiday. Prizes will be awarded for several categories of best entries.

Following the parade will be the annual Christmas tree lighting at the town clock. Santa will be on hand underneath the clock for photos with the kids. The whole family can enjoy a horse and carriage ride through the streets of town and, afterwards, visit one of the coffee or food vendors.

Street carolers will fill the night air with music and there will be other musical and theatrical entertainment as well. And don’t forget to stop by the holiday market to shop for some very special hand crafts gifts perfect for family, friends and teachers.

Nights of Christmas on Congress

Get ready for a special holiday treat on the nights of Dec. 6, 12 and 19 when visitors to downtown Winnsboro will experience the magic of Christmas with live musical entertainment from 5 – 7 p.m. in Gazebo Park. Again, there will be vendors and food trucks to complete a fun night in town.

Fairfield County Museum Holiday Open House

Fairfield County Museum will host it’s annual open house from 5 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The museum will be decorated with traditional live holiday greenery by members of the town’s three garden clubs: Anemone Garden Club, Town & Country Gardeners, and Winnsboro Garden Club.

Traditional holiday entertainment will be provided in the Museum’s parlor by several local musicians. Wesley Welch, a teacher at the Midlands Stem Charter School and a few musician friends will perform Christmas carols, and, according to Betty Carol Thomas, the new director of the museum, there will possibly be a children’s choir.

The museum’s traditional holiday refreshments will be served in the elegant circa 1830 dining room and will include holiday dishes prepared by members of the Fairfield County Historical Society and the Fairfield County Genealogical Society.

For more information, call 803-635-9811. The museum is located at 231 S. Congress St. in downtown Winnsboro.