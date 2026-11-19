County failed to obtain Blythewood’s consent for multicounty park agreement

Blythewood Town Council Hopes to Resolve 3% Issue at Nov. 23 Meeting

BLYTHEWOOD – As Richland County officials have attempted to gain control of Blythewood’s promised 3% share of Scout Motors’ future tax revenue, another problem has surfaced: More than three years after the Scout Motors/Richland County FILOT (fee-in-lieu-of-tax) agreement was negotiated, Richland County officials say they failed to obtain the Town of Blythewood’s required written consent to the multicounty industrial park agreement that governs distribution of the tax revenue the County is scheduled to receive from Scout.

And now, according to Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble, the town must approve a resolution consenting to the agreement by Dec. 31.

Fairfield County, which is a partner in the multicounty park agreement and is slated to receive 1% of the revenue, also has not completed its approval process.

The complication comes as Richland County Council considers amending the original multicounty park agreement, which states that 3% of the Scout revenue “shall be distributed to the Town.”

Instead of paying that money directly to Blythewood, County Council gave first reading Oct. 20 to an amendment that would place the town’s share into a county-controlled capital improvement fund that ould be subject to review and approval by a joint county-town committee

After Blythewood Town Council and the town’s residents pushed back against the amendment, Richland County Council voted unanimously Nov. 10 to defer second reading until Dec. 1, allowing more time for negotiations between county and town officials.

Now the unsigned multicounty park agreement has added another layer to those negotiations.

Town’s consent still needed

In a Nov. 18 interview with The Voice, Ruble confirmed that Blythewood has not completed the consent process for the multicounty park agreement, which was finalized by Richland County on July 11, 2023, but only recently presented to the Town for approval.

While Ruble said Blythewood was not a party required to sign the FILOT agreement between Scout Motors and Richland County, its consent is required for the multicounty industrial park master agreement because Scout’s property is located within Blythewood town limits.

Ruble said that consent can be provided through a one-vote resolution on at the Nov. 23 Town Council meeting.

“The town gets to consent or not consent. That’s basically it,” Ruble said.

Asked whether the resolution must be approved by Dec. 31, Ruble confirmed that it must.

“We’re also working with Fairfield County to approve the same instrument,” Ruble said.

Unlike Blythewood, Fairfield County must complete three readings of an ordinance approving its participation.

Asked why the approvals had not been completed during the more than three years since the original Scout negotiations, Ruble cited personnel changes and other complications.

What happens without approval?

The unsigned agreement raises questions as to whether the Scout FILOT revenue would be paid to the county if the necessary approvals are not obtained.

Ruble minimized the issue, saying that the FILOT agreement and the multicounty park agreement are two different legal instruments.

“The FILOT can stand on its own. It doesn’t need consent from the Town,” Ruble told The Voice.

He explained that without the multicounty park arrangement, FILOT revenues generally must be distributed according to the same proportions that would apply to ordinary property taxes.

“The multicounty park agreement, however, allows the counties greater flexibility to determine how the revenue will be distributed, including the special allocation of 3% to Blythewood and 1% to Fairfield County,” Ruble said. “The multicounty park agreement is the key for the county to be able to direct money to the Town.”

But the legal consequences may be more complicated than Ruble’s explanation suggests.

South Carolina law requires municipal consent before a multicounty park is established within municipal boundaries. The multicounty park agreement is what puts Scout in the multicounty park, making it eligible to participate in the FILOT.

The full effect of failing to obtain the Town’s consent, particularly after the county has already adopted the original agreement, remains a question.

A government source familiar with industrial recruitment and multicounty park agreements also raised concerns about the consequences of proceeding without municipal consent.

“That’s a potentially significant issue for Richland County,” the source told The Voice.

South Carolina Code Section 4-1-170(C) specifically requires counties to obtain municipal consent when creating a multicounty industrial park that includes property (such as Scout’s site) within a town’s limits. A 2024 South Carolina Court of Appeals decision, City of Hardeeville v. Jasper County, also affirmed the requirement for municipal consent before execution of such an agreement.

Neither the statute nor that decision, however, establishes that Scout’s separate FILOT agreement automatically becomes unenforceable if Blythewood does not approve the park agreement by Dec. 31.

County offers Blythewood two options

Meanwhile, Ruble said negotiations over Blythewood’s 3% allocation have progressed to the point that county attorneys have forwarded two proposed resolutions to town officials.

One would allow the town to receive and control its share directly as required by the agreement, while the other would establish a fund held by the county for capital improvements.

“One gives them outright control. You know, they decide how the money is used, and the other sets it up in a fund where a group can maybe look at it and hold it for capital purposes,” Ruble said. “We’re now giving them the choice of how they want to do that.”

That represents a change from the amendment Richland County Council initially approved Oct. 20, which called for keeping the money under county control.

Ruble said concerns about how the money might be spent by Town Council were behind County Council’s proposal to establish a restricted fund.

He acknowledged that Blythewood is currently well managed but said officials must consider what could happen years from now.

“The County Council doesn’t feel like they can trust the town with the money,” Blythewood Town Manager Doug Polen told The Voice earlier this month. “I think that’s demeaning.”

Polen previously expressed frustration with the county’s attempt to control the money, particularly after learning that county council had taken its first vote without notifying the town.

Polen has maintained that Blythewood should have control over its 3% share and that any arrangement must protect the town’s entitlement to the revenue in future years.

“I want assurances that the town gets 3%, because I don’t want them being able to change this ordinance again a year from now, and I made that very clear,” Polen said.

The town’s share has been estimated at about $70,000 annually when payments begin, with the potential to increase substantially over the years.

Two decisions approaching

The issue is expected to come before Blythewood Town Council at its Nov. 23 meeting, when council could consider both the proposed arrangements for its promised 3% Scout revenue and the resolution consenting to the multicounty park.

The question now is whether those two issues — Blythewood’s consent to the multicounty park agreement and the county’s attempt to control Blythewood’s revenue — will become intertwined as the deadline approaches.