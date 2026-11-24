Deputies clear 2 Richland County high schools after swatting calls

COLUMBIA — Deputies responded to two Richland County high schools Tuesday after separate swatting calls, but determined the threats were not credible, authorities said.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent around noon to Blythewood High School and Richland Northeast High School following threats to both campuses, according to a department news release. Deputies cleared both schools.

Authorities are continuing to investigate to identify who made the calls. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the department takes threats against schools seriously.

“Students shouldn’t be afraid while trying to get an education,” Lott said. “The individual responsible for this senseless act will be charged accordingly.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-576-3000 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.