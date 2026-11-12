Fairfield Council amends budget by $5.5M

Ridgeway resident Randy Bright

WINNSBORO – A proposed $5.525 million amendment to Fairfield County’s budget drew questions during the Nov. 9 Fairfield County Council meeting from Ridgeway resident Randy Bright, who chastised administration for not providing details of the spending plan before the meeting where the final vote would be taken.

The amendment, presented for third and final reading as Ordinance 860, includes money for industrial park improvements, a splash pad and recreation facility renovations, animal shelter needs, fire response expenses and work related to the county’s data center moratorium.

Bright said his concern was the lack of specifics available to the public about how the money would be spent and how the county would track the work.

“Now, in general, the items look appropriate because the money was designated,” Bright said. “However, the lack of specifics, for example, even the fire department, which I understand has emergency needs, what specifically are those needs, and how much are we spending on those?”

Bright described the amendment as a roughly 9 percent increase in the county’s total appropriations during the fifth month of the fiscal year. He said council should make plans available for public review at least two weeks before a vote, not at meeting of the final vote.

“How can we make comments on stuff we don’t know anything about except generalities?” he asked.

Following public comment, County Administrator Vic Carpenter reviewed the proposed expenditures and their funding sources.

The largest allocation is $3.4 million to finish a road serving the East Peach Road Industrial Park. Carpenter said the first 500 feet have been started. Another $250,000 would cover study and certification work associated with the industrial park, including a required Peach Road traffic study.

Carpenter said those expenditures would come from reserves restricted to economic development purposes.

“The county expects reimbursement for study costs from the state or the Economic Development Alliance,” he said.

With prospects considering county industrial properties, Carpenter said delaying the road could cost the county a year and potentially cause it to lose projects.

“The amendment also includes $1.5 million for parks and recreation, with $1.3 million designated for a splash pad and the remainder for renovations at the Ridgeway Center and Monticello Park,” he said.

Carpenter said that money would come from accommodations and hospitality tax funds, which he described as restricted to eligible tourism-related uses.

“The splash pad’s location remains open,” Carpenter said. “Staff suggested a county park with existing parking, playgrounds and infrastructure, but other locations could be considered.”

“A splash pad would be an alternative to a swimming pool that will have to undergo renovation,” Carpenter said. “Plus we continually have difficulty hiring lifeguards.”

Councilman Doug Pauley earlier moved to remove the parks and recreation allocation from the amendment. The motion failed, 4-3.

For the animal shelter, the amendment includes $225,000 from a donations account restricted to shelter purposes. Carpenter said the money could help purchase land for a future shelter and make improvements to existing facilities.

“A land opportunity became available after the budget was written,” he said.

Another $100,000 would cover supplies, fuel, overtime and other expenses associated with the MLILY (Healthcare SC) fire. Carpenter said the county had paid those costs upfront and expects reimbursement from Healthcare SC.

The remaining $50,000 would support work during the county’s yearlong data center moratorium, including conducting town halls, making site visits, providing expert presentations and drafting ordinances.

“That allocation would come from unrestricted general fund reserves,” Carpenter said.

Following Carpenter’s presentation, Councilman Don Goldbach said explanations presented at council meetings are sometimes insufficient to reach residents seeking information. He suggested the county distribute written explanations to the residents, particularly on budget matters.

Carpenter agreed.

“We can always be more transparent. We can always do a better job,” he said.

He said the fire appropriation created an opportunity to bring the other requests before council, including projects staff believed could be harmed by delays.

Bright maintained that council and residents needed plans detailed enough to evaluate the spending and monitor its results.

“Everybody has to have details,” he said. “Everybody has to have a plan.”

The budget amendment was approved 4-3.