Fairfield County to auction 9 surplus properties online starting Nov. 27

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County will put nine county-owned surplus properties up for sale in an online-only auction running Friday, Nov. 27, to Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The properties have a combined appraised market value of $121,000, according to appraisals prepared for the county by CBRE Valuation & Advisory Services.

Terry Howe Auction Company will conduct the auction; interested buyers can review the properties, register and submit bids online.

The properties range from small residential lots in Winnsboro to commercially zoned parcels along State Highway 34 East and a 1.47-acre tract in Blackstock.

The largest property is the wooded tract on Sweet Prospect Rd. in Blackstock, appraised at $17,500. The smallest appraisal is $5,000 for a 0.284-acre commercial tract along State Hwy 34 East in Winnsboro.

CBRE prepared the appraisals at the request of Community Development Director Joseph Toledo. All nine properties were valued as of Oct. 30, 2026, with appraisal reports dated Nov. 10 or Nov. 16.

The appraised values represent estimates of market value and are not necessarily the prices the properties will bring at auction.

Properties and appraised values:

Winnsboro Properties

128 6th St., 0.167 acres, $16,000

161 State Hwy 34 East, 0.630 acres, $10,000

440 W. College St., 0.085 acres, $15,000

550 4th St., 0.169 acres, $16,000

Gaither Str. at Johnson St, 0.228 acres, $14,000

State Hwy 34 East, 0.284 acres, $5,000

Blackstock Properties

Sweet Prospect Rd., 1.470 acres, $17,500

Ridgeway Properties

229 Bishop Squirewell Rd, 0.062 acres, $14,000

Syrup Mill Road, Ridgeway 0.522 acres, $13,500

According to the appraisal reports, most of the properties are vacant residential lots. The two Hwy 34 East properties are zoned for commercial use.

The Sweet Prospect Rd tract is zoned for agricultural and rural residential, while the Syrup Mill Rd. property is zoned for residential, limited commercial and agricultural uses. It is wooded and contains a fire-damaged structure that the appraisal says will need to be razed.

The Bishop Squirewell Rd. property includes a small, noncontiguous triangular portion that the appraisal considers unusable.

The sale is an effort to dispose of surplus real estate no longer needed for county operations.

Interested bidders can review property information, auction terms and registration requirements at www.terryhowe.com.

For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 803-712-6596.