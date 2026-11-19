Fairfield native Lamar Richards awarded Anita Hill scholarship

Lamar Richards

WINNSBORO – Former Fairfield County student Lamar Richards has been awarded one of the first five national Anita Hill scholarships for law school students.

Now a second-year student at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Richards said he and four students from Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and Texas Southern were awarded the scholarships for their commitment to democracy, civil rights, and gender equity.

The award comes with $10,000 toward Richards’ legal education. The scholarships are funded by former students of Professor Anita Hill.

“They wanted to honor her influence by investing in the next generation of lawyers,” Richards said.

At Washington University School of Law, Richards is a Scholars-in-Law merit scholar, staff editor of the Jurisprudence Review, a Dean’s Research Fellow, and an AI-in-Law Fellow. He has also worked in the chambers of two federal judges, serving as a judicial intern for Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and an externship this fall with Judge Algenon L. Marbley of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

This spring, Richards will extern with the Center for Death Penalty Litigation in Durham, North Carolina, helping litigate appeals for clients on death row, and next summer he will return to Washington, D.C., as a summer associate doing litigation work.

Richards previously served as student body president at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he said he helped secure $1.5 million in internet support for students during the pandemic.

He said he later helped create the Community Voices Academy in Washington, D.C., preparing unhoused and low-income residents to participate in housing and workforce policy.

“That work reflected my belief that people affected by policy should have a role in shaping it,” he said.

Richards plans to pursue criminal appellate litigation and death penalty defense, with the long-term goal of helping ending capital punishment in the United States.