FCCOA invites residents to adopt a senior

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Council on Aging’s 16th annual Senior Angel Tree is officially up, and the Council invites community members to stop by and adopt an angel this holiday season.

Through the program last year, volunteers delivered 248 Christmas gifts to Meals on Wheels clients across the county. Those interested in participating can visit the Council on Aging office at 210 E. Washington St. in Winnsboro to pick out an angel. All completed gift boxes are due back to the center by Friday, Dec. 4.

Organizers ask donors to aim for boxes valued at around $40 and to keep all items inside the provided box so the lid can close easily for delivery. Because many recipients live alone or deal with arthritis, the agency encourages shoppers to look for containers with easy-open lids and individual-serving sizes.

Donated items should not include perishables like fresh fruit or anything that might melt or spill. Donors are also asked not to place cash or gift cards inside the boxes.

Suggested donations include everyday household and personal care items like laundry and dish detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, lotion, deodorant, washcloths, toothbrush sets, nail kits and pill box organizers. FCCOA also suggests practical comfort items—including blankets, gloves and socks, compact umbrellas, 2027 wall calendars, large-print word search books, notebooks and pens—along with shelf-stable food and treats like microwave meals, soups, canned meat, peanut butter, crackers, fruit cups, pudding, instant coffee and hard candies.

For more information, contact the Fairfield County Council on Aging at 803-635-3015 or info@fairfieldcoa.com.