Finding peace (and a little nostalgia) on Lake Monticello

Sweeping waterfront views, golden sunsets, and peaceful rural surroundings greet guests on the 33-acre Lake Monticello property. | photos: Bubby Geodomes, Jenkinsville, 8/10/26. © Jeff Blake



I’ve always been fascinated by alternative housing. Tiny homes, log cabins, yurts—just about anything different from your traditional house. But a geo dome tucked away on the shore of Lake Monticello? That was new to me.

It had been quite a while since I’d spent any real time out on the west side of Fairfield County, so when the opportunity came to check out Glamping on Monticello, I wasn’t about to pass it up. I rounded up a few friends who are always game for an adventure, and we pointed the car toward Jenkinsville.

As we traveled down the driveway toward Lake Monticello, two unusual structures began appearing in the distance. The closer we got, the more impressive they became. And once we stepped inside, we were sold.

From the outside, the geo dome looked like a futuristic sphere tucked into a quiet field. Inside, however, we found spacious living areas, modern furnishings, smart technology, a full kitchen, comfortable bedrooms and panoramic views of the lake through a wall of windows.

The Big Dipper accommodates up to 10 guests, with three private bedrooms and a loft. And let me tell you, there was room for everybody.

Panoramic windows inside the dome offer a front-row seat to views of the lake.

To my friends who backed out because they thought we’d be crammed onto side-by-side cots—y’all missed out big time. You could have brought your significant others, and we still would have had plenty of room to breathe.

The property is set up with everything you could want for a lakeside retreat: kayaks waiting by the shoreline, a mini-golf course, a private hot tub right on the deck, and a waterfront fire pit that practically begs for late-night conversation.

We watched daylight fade across the lake through the massive wall of windows inside the Big Dipper, then headed outside to enjoy the fire pit. Sitting by the fire with the lake breeze rolling in, you immediately feel the pace of the day slow down.

Voice columnist Kenny Robertson and Ilysha McMillan unwind by the waterfront fire pit. | Photo: Kennedy Creek Photography

Later in the night, a passing storm blew across the water with wind and rain, giving us the ultimate test: Can the glamping retreat hold up when you’re tucked inside?

The joke was on the storm. The inside is just as wonderful.

While the rain drummed peacefully against the insulated dome, we stayed completely warm and dry. We ordered Chinese food from Winnsboro, watched the WNBA playoffs, and headed upstairs to the loft to relive our childhoods with arcade games (including NBA Jam and NFL Blitz). We even had some heated matches of checkers on the digital game table.

There is something peaceful about being surrounded by nature in such a cozy space. In a world full of constant noise, screen fatigue, and daily stress, a few uninterrupted hours beside the water have a way of bringing everything back into perspective.

That feeling, it turns out, is the entire point of the property.

Owner Dr. Bubby Bhalla was already envisioning a sanctuary before he bought the 33-acre property.

“We wanted to do something different,” he said. “For me, water brings me peace. “That’s my decompression. That’s my getaway.”

The 33-acre property extends into a peninsula. Both domes have water-front views.

Inspired by dome retreats he had seen in the mountains of North Carolina, Dr. Bubby wondered whether the concept could work on the water.

Dr. Bubby said he hoped he could bring a fresh spark of tourism to Fairfield County while still respecting the land. Rather than turning the shoreline into an overcrowded commercial development, he opted for what he calls “controlled tourism”—keeping the footprint intentionally small and low-impact.

Today, Glamping on Monticello features two luxury domes: the 10-guest Big Dipper and the smaller Little Dipper, which sleeps six. Both have private hot tubs and are climate controlled. Much of the surrounding acreage remains untouched, with a local farmer even tending a portion of the land for hay production.

The property’s relatively undeveloped surroundings offer another attraction: stargazing. With fewer lights around Lake Monticello than more heavily developed lakes, guests can enjoy views of the night sky through the domes’ skylights.

“It’s trying to participate in the beauty of the area, not impart your own will on it,” he explained.

For guests, that thoughtful approach translates into a place where they can truly unwind.

Dr. Bubby said he hopes visitors will leave with a greater appreciation for Jenkinsville, Lake Monticello and Fairfield County. He hopes they remember the view of the lake as they arrive, the time spent together and the memories they make before heading home.

Each dome features a private hot tub overlooking the lake.

“I think when people want to come back or they made memories, that is the best review you can get as a host,” he said.

After spending a night in the Big Dipper, I can appreciate what he means. Whether you’re fishing, out on the water in a kayak, soaking in the hot tub under the stars, or gathered around the fire pit, it’s a property designed to make memories. And that’s exactly what we did. We had good food, easy conversation, plenty of laughs, and the simple luxury of a slow, quiet evening away from the grind. A place to just be.

Sometimes the best part of a getaway isn’t checking off a list of activities. It’s having the opportunity to slow down and enjoy where you are.

And tucked away on the shores of Lake Monticello, there’s now another place in Fairfield County where people can do just that.

For more photos, information, accommodations and rental rates, visit glampingonmonticello.com.