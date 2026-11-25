From Blythewood High to Willy B: Brayden Russell’s journey to drum major status

Brayden Russell, center, leads the Carolina Band onto the field. | Photos: The University of South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD – When drum major Brayden Russell steps in front of the University of South Carolina’s 106th Carolina Band, Blythewood becomes part of the Mighty Sound of the Southeast.

Russell began his band career in the halls of Blythewood High School playing trumpet.

It was under the direction of Dr. Quintus Wrighten, Russell says, that he was taught the values he took with him into his leadership as a college student.

“Dr. Wrighten was very big on instilling excellence in his students. I think he expected a lot of them, but he also set you up for success. He knew what he was talking about, and was really well educated in terms of wind conducting.

“He laid the groundwork of what it means to pursue excellence in music, and then showed that to us and held us to that standard, whether it was in rehearsal, in marching band practice or how you carry yourself as a human.”

As a drum major, Russell is in charge of leading the band. Drum majors are the people who stand up in front of the band and conduct everyone, making sure time is kept and all the right notes are hit.

Russell directs the band in the stands.

“To serve others is one of the core principles of how I was raised, so I think leadership always called to me as an interest. However, when I became a member of the Carolina Band, I don’t think I initially had that call to be drum major,” Russell said.

That all changed after his sophomore year, though, after he became section leader in the band.

“I think people pushed me to audition for drum major, and ever since then, I haven’t looked back,” he said.

The path to becoming a drum major isn’t a short one; it’s a four-month-long process, beginning with a round of essays, multiple auditions and then a final round of interviews.

“To be a drum major, especially at the University of South Carolina, is to not only be the premier student leader of the Carolina Band, but also to be an ambassador for the University. In everything you do, you represent not only yourself, but the Carolina Band as well.

“To go forth and embody that in everyday essence is a lot of weight to carry in terms of how you carry yourself, how you act, how you interact with others, and that’s what’s at the heart of it: who you are as a person.”

Now, as a senior, Russell is doing his best to instill excellence in the next generation of band leaders.

“I build things from the ground up,” Russell said. “I think that helps you perceive where the students are coming from and how the whole band organically fits into one person and operates as one unit.”

“I’ve seen the two other drum majors I’m working with right now succeed. To watch their careers blossom as they’ve come in as students, been elevated to section leader and now achieve becoming drum major, as well, has been very fulfilling. And to work with them and watch their process is really something truly special,” Russell said.

Along with great responsibility — leaving the Carolina Band in good hands and leading it until he graduates — also comes great opportunity. One of Russell’s fondest memories with the band was when they marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Our band was parading down and in a parade block. We were in between floats with big balloons in front of us and behind us, and we played the fight song as we marched down. When we got to the Macy’s Herald square, we played our rendition of ‘Greensleeves,’” Russell said.

That performance was the first time the University of South Carolina’s band had been in the parade.

“I grew up in this area, and I grew up a Gamecock football fan my whole life. I love this place, and when I made the decision to come here, it ended up being everything that I wanted it to be.

“To get the opportunity to represent the school that I grew up pulling for, and to represent Blythewood, has just been a dream come true, to be the hometown kid that has gotten into this role. I’m blessed because of it,” Russell said.