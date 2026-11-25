WINNSBORO – Fairfield Central spent a wild Friday night at E.K. McLendon Stadium trying to contain Nigil Fripp and Hampton County in their 1A Division 1 Football playoff game.
Despite Fripp’s 207-yard rushing and one-touchdown night, and 19 accepted Griffin penalties for 180 yards, the Fairfield Central defense dug in just short of the goal line with one second left on the clock and stopped Isaac James’ rushing effort to preserve a 35-31 victory.
“We’re resilient, man. That’s one thing that I can say about this bunch,” head coach Demetrius Davis said. “They believe, and they’re resilient. Through the thrills of victory and the agony of defeat.”
Davis compared Friday’s win that puts the team in the 1A Division semifinal round to last year’s 15-13 loss to Strom Thurmond in the 2A lower-state championship game. Then, the Griffins made a last-minute drive to the Rebels’ 1-yard line, but on the final play were not able to break through for a game-winning touchdown.
“To come up short against Strom Thurmond last year, you’re at the bottom of the world. And to get that fourth-down stop there, I just felt like we won the doggone Super Bowl.”
The third-seeded Griffins (12-0) face No. 7 Batesburg-Leesville (7-4) at home Friday night in a 1A Division I semifinal game. The Panthers outlasted No. 2 seed Central (10-2) 53-48 Friday night. The winner of that game heads to the state final at South Carolina State’s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium Dec. 5.
Also winning in the 1A Division 1 bracket were No. 5 Carvers Bay (11-1), which beat No .4 Abbeville (9-3) 28-22, and top-seeded Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-1), which beat No. 8 Cheraw (8-4) 49-17.
Meanwhile, at E.K. McLendon, the Griffins had their hands full with Hampton County.
The Hurricanes pestered the Griffins’ exhausted defense over the course of an 83-yard drive in those final three minutes, with Fripp making a 19-yard run to get Hampton down to the 2-yard line with 10 seconds left. After that play ended, the officials called a facemask penalty against the Griffins, which brought the ball to the 1-yard line.
Officials called a false start, which brought the ball back to the Fairfield Central 6, and after an incomplete pass and a Fripp run of three yards, officials called another facemask penalty, which brought the ball back around the 1-yard line.
“We had so many penalties. They kept calling facemasks,” Davis said. “But to be able to win in spite of that shows what kind of bunch we have. You’ve got to be able to win some of these games in this tournament.”
While Fripp frustrated Griffin defenders, it was James, who was effective on short-yardage situations, on the final run. James took the handoff from quarterback Roderick Loadholt and plowed hard into the center of the Griffins’ defensive line.
He met a wall of golden helmets and black jerseys and fell back on the 1-yard line for no gain.
Cornerback Martez Harrison made the first hit on James. Senior defensive lineman Germayel Murphy over-pursued his assignment, but had the wherewithal to turn to his left, grab James by the waist and lean back to pull James away from the goal line.
With the lone second fallen off the clock, Fairfield Central defenders emerged from the pile and charged toward the sideline to congratulate their teammates who were rushing the field.
Wayne Johnson, who led the Griffins with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, also plays inside linebacker and was in on the play.
“Our coaches trained us all summer for this. We just gave it our all,” said Johnson, who came off the field with a chest injury in the third quarter but returned to the field after missing a play. “Despite my injury, I just fought through it. We did it well. The penalties were against us and we didn’t want that, but our coaches taught us to face adversity. For us to do this, that just shows you about our coaches.”
Teammate Kaylin Culp, who scored a pair of short-range rushing TDs and a added 45-yard kickoff return, was also in on the final play as a defensive back, along with defensive back Scott Young, who had a 46-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard touchdown reception from Kamauri Jones, among other two-ways players.
Fairfield Central took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field in spite of three penalties, scoring on Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown run at the 8:33 mark of the first quarter.
Hampton County countered with a short drive to tie the game at 7 on James’ rushing score from three yards out.
The Griffins got a boost on Culp’s 45-yard kickoff return, which helped set up his 5-yard touchdown run to close the first quarter.
Up 14-7, Fairfield Central took a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter with Jones’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Young.
Fripp, the Hurricanes’ leading rusher with nearly 2,200 yards and 21 touchdowns coming into the game, broke out on a 36-yard touchdown run to cut that lead to 21-14. He had 135 yards on 22 carries in the first half.
Johnson scored on a 6-yard run at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter to make it 28-14, but James’ 1-yard touchdown run with seven seconds left in the first half cut Fairfield Central’s lead to seven again.
Loadholt tied the game at 28 with a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:05 left in the third quarter, but Johnson and the Griffins responded quickly to retake a one-possession lead.
With a series that started at their own 41-yard line, Johnson bolted for a 49-yard gain that moved Fairfield Central to the Hurricanes’ 10. A Hampton County personal foul on the play brought the Griffins to the 5-yard line. Johnson lost a yard on the first play, but Culp ran in the go-ahead score from six yards out with 2:58 to go in the third.
Hampton County took the kickoff that followed to the 21-yard line, and from there drove 64 yards on nine plays to the Fairfield Central 16.
There, the Griffins stopped the Hurricanes’ drive for the end zone, and Bryton Sauls made a 32-yard field goal to cut Fairfield Central’s lead to 35-31 with 10:14 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Griffins recovered the onside kick and drove 43 yards from their own 46-yard line to the Hampton County 11.
There, Fairfield Central was set to put the game out of reach with another score, but a false start set the Griffins back to the 16-yard line, a holding penalty scratched a 9-yard gain, and they eventually had to turn the ball over on downs.
Hampton County took over at its own 16-yard line with 5:53 left, and ground out the game on a slow-moving drive that brought the Hurricanes to the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left.
Three downs later and still at the 1, Fairfield Central’s defense lined up and bowed its neck—with most players’ cleated feet digging into the black-painted end zone—and refused the Hurricanes’ final yard.
“That is a good football team right there,” Davis said of Hampton County. “That football team is one of the best football teams in all of 1A. My hat’s off to coach (Rob) Hanna and those boys. They came to play and they got after our butts.”
The win sets up another potential thriller in Winnsboro with Batesburg-Leesville coming up to play Friday. The Panthers beat Central with a Terrance Cook-to-Jayvier Hill-Nelson Hail Mary touchdown pass on the last play of the game. Central took a 48-47 lead in the back-and-forth battle just 35 seconds earlier. It’s Batesburg-Leesville’s first semifinal game since the team reached the 2A state championship game in 2016.
For the Griffins, Friday marks the team’s third straight semifinal appearance. Before their loss at Strom Thurmond in last year’s 2A Upper State championship, the Griffins fell 32-21 to Clinton in the 2024 Upper State championship game.
Both Strom Thurmond and Clinton went on to win state championships.
This time, Fairfield Central prepares for a home game.
“We’re just trying to win and advance,” Davis said. “We are resilient, we are playing next week, we’ve just got to get ready for whoever it is.”
HAMPTON COUNTY – 7-14-7-3 – 31
FAIRFIELD CENTRAL – 14-14-7-0 – 28
First Quarter
F – Wayne Johnson 9 run (Jason Marquez kick) 8:33
H -Isaac James 3 run (Bryton Sauls kick) 5:24
F – Kaylin Culp 5 run (Marquez kick) :53
Second Quarter
F -Scott Young 32 pass from Kamauri Jones (Marquez kick) 10:17
H – Nigil Fripp 36 run (Sauls kick) 6:13)
F -Johnson 6 run (Marquez kick) 5:18
H – James 1 run (Sauls kick) :07
Third Quarter
H – Roderick Loadholt 17 run (Sauls kick) 4:05
F – Culp 6 run (Marquez kick) 2:58
Fourth Quarter
H – Sauls 32 field goal 10:14
HC FC
First downs 21 14
Rushes-yds 54-236 26-191
Passing yds 74 171
Att-Com-Int 6-3-1 13-9-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yds 9-65 19-180
Punts-avg 1-32.0 0-0.0
RUSHING
H – Nigil Fripp 40-206, Isaac James 7-32, Roderick Loadholt 7-(-1). F – Wayne Johnson 16-124, Kamauri Jones 4-25, Kaylin Culp 5-20, Ty’Quarius Shannon 1-22.
PASSING
H – Roderick Loadholt 3-6-1. F – Kamauri Jones 8-12-0, Ty’Quarius Shannon 1-1-0.
RECEIVING
H – Jamar Housey 2-55, Ja’Shon Williams 1-19. F – Josiah Siebles 4-34, Wayne Johnson 2-46, Ty’Quarius Shannon 1-41. Scott Young 1-32, Azion McTier 1-18.