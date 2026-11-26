Griffin Fans: HUDDLE UP! We need a team meeting.

Editor’s Note: Fairfield Central will host Batesburg-Leesville for the SCHSL 1A Division I semifinals on Friday. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff at E.K. McLendon stadium.

Players, keep scrolling. This is for everybody in the stands who expects y’all to win while sitting there like they’re waiting for an oil change.

It’s playoff football. The teams have a job, the coaches have a job, and WE (the fans) HAVE A JOB.

A few expectations:

1. Leave “cool” at home.

We need you borderline crazy. Not “get escorted out” crazy but like “OMG, who’s mom is that?!” crazy.

2. Your energy needs to be on 12 out of 10 when you turn into the parking lot.

Not after your team scores. Not after you see who’s winning. Some of you all want the team to give you something to cheer about. Give THEM something to play in front of.

3. Get there early.

If the boys are ready for kickoff, but you’re still at the house asking, “You think I need a jacket?”… yes. Bring the jacket. Come on.

4. When the announcer gives a command to the audience don’t stare back at the booth them. Don’t fold your arms. This is not a trick question.

5. If the band or DJ plays something, MOVE SOMETHING.

A shoulder. A knee. Your head. I’ve seen some of you all dance when somebody brings the food out so I know you can get move your body to the music.

And if you think you know the song, SING. You’ve been singing loud and wrong the wrong in your car for 20 years. Don’t get shy now.

6. Learn when to be loud.

Their offense? MAKE NOISE.

Our offense trying to call a play? Let our boys hear. I don’t need them boys saying “huh” to our QB!

Third or fourth down on defense? We should already be loud BEFORE the snap. You can’t help cause a false start after they other team has gained 12 yards.

7. If we’re winning, be loud. If we’re down, BE LOUDER.

One bad play and some of y’all get quiet like the waitress just asked who’s paying for the table.

Stay with our boys. They can’t quit, and neither can we.

8. Kickoff is a group assignment.

As our kicker approaches the ball: we say

“AHHHHHHHHHHH…”

When he kicks it:

“BOOOOOOM!”

Everybody participates. I’m telling you ahead of time because somebody will still ask, “What we doing?”

9. Former players, we need you all.

Call your old teammates. Get on the fence and bring some energy.

All y’all talk about is “mannn when Buddy Pough was here… Quincy Wicker this and Marcus Coleman that…” Mannn these kids didn’t see any of that but they can see you today if you come to the games and let your presence be heard! Come help THIS team do something.

10. Student section: get creative.

School colors. Signs. Somebody gotta be covered in body paint *no diddy*

11. Bring your voice, horns, cowbells, and anything else that makes noise. Make sure you can bring it in before the game because I don’t want yall saying “But Kenny said…” No! That is is not going to get your trumpet through the gate.

12. Encourage your neighbors to participate.

Start a chant. Join a chant. Clap. Make some noise. Some people need to stay seated, and that’s fine. You can holler from a chair. My daddy has been doing it at the television for years.

13. Leave the refs alone.

You disagree. We heard you. They heard you. The people listening from the parking lot heard you.

Let the coaches handle it. We need your voice on the next play, not a closing argument about the last one.

14. Cheer FOR our team.

No insulting somebody else’s child. No arguing with visiting families. Be loud enough that they remember our crowd and respectful enough that we’re proud of what they remember.

15. If a player gets hurt, we quiet down.

Either team. Let the medical staff work, listen for updates, and show respect. Pray if you can. That’s somebody’s baby out there.

16. Spend a little money at concessions if you can.

Support our students and our band. I want those folks packing up saying, “We sold everything.”

And show the band some love at halftime. They didn’t practice all week just to provide background music for you asking where your babies went.

17. Stay with us through the final whistle. Pick up your trash. HAVE FUN.



It’s football. You’re allowed to enjoy yourself. Nobody is taking points off your credit score because you did a little dance after a touchdown.

Expecting to win is not the same as showing up ready to support.

It’s a blackout so wear all black everything! Bring your people. Bring your voice.

Be the 12th man. PROTECT THE BRAND.

Kenny Robertson, an educator and comedian, is a native of Ridgeway and a graduate of Fairfield Central High School.