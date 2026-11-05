Griffins finish regular season 10-0

RICHBURG — For the first time in more than a decade, the Griffins are entering the postseason with a perfect record.
Behind a four-touchdown performance from senior Ty’Quarius Shannon and a ruthlessly efficient offense, the Griffins picked apart Lewisville 56-14 on Friday night to cap a 10-0 regular season.
The win secured Fairfield Central’s first unblemished regular-season campaign since 2013 and punctuated one of the most dominant three-month stretches in program history. On the season, the Griffins outscored their opponents by a staggering 449-81 margin. They eclipsed the 40-point mark in seven of their 10 games and finished the regular season on a scoring tear, hanging 50 or more points on the board in each of their last four contests.
Defensively, Fairfield Central posted four shutouts on the year—including three straight against region opponents—as they rolled through Region 3-1A play with a 4-0 mark while outscoring league foes 219-14.
Friday night’s finale was another masterclass in efficiency. While Fairfield ran just 27 offensive plays from scrimmage, they made nearly every snap count.
Senior quarterback Kamauri Jones was surgical through the air, completing 7 of 11 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Every single one of Jones’ scoring strikes landed in the hands of Shannon, who torched the Lions’ secondary with three catches for 103 yards—averaging 34.3 yards per grab.
Shannon wasn’t finished making highlights. The senior also fielded a kickoff and took it 70 yards to the house for a touchdown, giving him four total trips to the end zone and 173 all-purpose yards on just four touches.
Fairfield’s ground game was just as devastating, racking up 178 yards and four touchdowns on only 16 carries—11.1 yards per attempt. Senior Wayne Johnson spearheaded the rushing attack, churning out 87 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Senior Kenyon Douglas added 35 yards and a touchdown on four touches, while sophomore Caden Brown broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown scamper. Sophomore kicker Jason Marquez converted all eight extra-point attempts.
Defensively, the Griffins controlled the game from the opening whistle, recording four sacks and eight tackles for loss while forcing two turnovers.
Senior Kingston Peay tallied two sacks and three tackles for loss. Johnson and Germayel Murphy notched one sack apiece, while sophomore Kaylin Culp paced the defense with a team-high nine tackles and an interception. Senior Joey Jamison contributed seven stops, and sophomore Martez Harrison broke up two passes and forced a fumble.
With an unblemished regular season now in the books, the Griffins (10-0) turn their attention to a state title chase. Fairfield Central earned the No. 3 overall seed in the Class 1A Division I playoff bracket and will open the postseason at home on Friday, Nov. 13, hosting No. 14 seed Whale Branch (3-6).