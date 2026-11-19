Holiday Artisan Market set for Nov. 21 at Doko Meadows Park

BLYTHEWOOD – Holiday shoppping? Hosting Thanksgiving? Stock up on fresh produce, baked goods and handmade gifts this Saturday as the Blythewood Farmers Market returns to Doko Meadows Park for its seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market.

The weekend market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the park, located at 171 Langford Road in Blythewood, giving families, neighbors and early shoppers a five-hour window to visit just days before Thanksgiving Day.

“This tradition is the perfect place to shop for your holiday groceries, gifts, and decor,” market manager Michaela Barno said of the annual event, encouraging residents to “celebrate the holiday season with locally crafted items.”

Barno noted that the market is intentionally scheduled ahead of Thanksgiving week so families and home cooks preparing Thursday’s holiday meal can gather fresh, local ingredients in one convenient stop.

“We always have this special Saturday market the weekend before Thanksgiving, so you can be sure to buy all your collards, sweet potatoes, and [baked] goods before company comes,” she said.

Beyond Thanksgiving table staples, the Saturday showcase caters to early Christmas shoppers looking to support local farmers, bakers and small businesses across the Blythewood community. Organizers say the market offers handcrafted pieces suited for seasonal gifting and festive home decorating.

“It’s also a great place to find Christmas ornaments, teacher gifts, and unique handmade items,” Barno said.

Vendor applications for this year’s market closed Nov. 13, finalizing the lineup of participating growers, bakers, crafters and food vendors preparing for the outdoor gathering at Doko Meadows Park.

“Join us for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market,” Barno said. View the full list of market vendors, find additional event details at blythewoodfarmersmarket.com.