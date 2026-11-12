In the Garden: Fall Planting Underway

Mary Ann Adams

As I write this, rain and colorful leaves are streaming onto the ground. I am thankful for the rain after this very dry autumn. I suppose we residents of Blythewood will once again be unpleasantly surprised at new water running off from all the ill-planned land clearing.

At One Hubcap Farm, the flower season has finished for the year. However, planting for fall is underway. Spring is my biggest season for flowers because people are excited to have them again after a the dreariness of winter.

I have started most of the seeds for my spring-blooming flowers, but the plants are still tiny, which they should be at this time of the year. They will spend the winter building roots underground so they will be ready to send up tall stalks for flowers in the spring.

I am also looking ahead to the spring vegetable garden. When I first began farming, my goal was to grow food—I didn’t even know you could grow flowers for sale. I planted all the typical garden crops: green beans, squash, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and many others. The problem with running a farm the way you manage a garden is that some crops require too much labor to grow profitably on a farm as small as mine.

In the intervening years, I have grown vegetables for my family. This spring and summer, I plan to grow vegetables again for sale in the farm stand. I have chosen some selected crops that I can manage on my farm. I expect to have carrots, beets, green onions, garlic, lettuce, squash, zucchini, and tomatoes. I will plant the garlic as soon as possible, and I will plant the other crops in their turn in late winter and early spring.

If you want to grow a spring garden, it’s time to prepare a space. This rain might have removed your last opportunity to work the soil until spring because you should not till or deeply disturb the soil when it is wet, and of course, when the weather is cool the soil takes longer to become dry.

To see if the soil is dry enough to work, collect a handful of soil into a ball and drop it onto the ground. If it falls to pieces, it’s dry enough. If it remains in a clump, wait a couple of days and try again. Normally we have some dry spells during the winter where you can work the soil. Spreading a piece of black plastic or large pieces of cardboard is a way to prepare a space for a garden bed over the winter. The materials will protect the soil and will smother the weeds.

This will be my last column for the season. Enjoy planning your garden this winter, and I hope to see you at the flower stand next spring. Preorders are open for Christmas Wreaths, Swags, and goat’s milk soap (made by my daughter) on my website at https://onehubcapfarm.com/. There are also articles about gardening and farming on the website under the “Blog” section.

See you in the spring!